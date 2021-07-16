 
New Wave Media

July 16, 2021

Neptune Energy Deploys Gaming Tech at Norwegian Wells to Boost Output, Cuts Costs

Neptune's Gjoa platform in Norway - Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune's Gjoa platform in Norway - Credit: Neptune Energy

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy’s said this week it has digitalized its subsea wells in Norway using an innovative 3D gaming tech-based data visualization platform to enhance drilling and production efficiency, and reduce time and costs.

The new digital twins of Neptune’s wells were developed in collaboration with InformatiQ, an oil and gas data visualization specialist that combines infrastructure, wells, and geology data to create detailed 3D models.

InformatiQ's GeologiQ cloud-based software combined raw E&P data in 3D and 2D environments and used 3D gaming technology to enable Neptune’s drilling and wells teams to visualize both historical and live data to improve well design and incorporate learnings in future operations, Neptune Energy said.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Drilling & Wells for Norway, Thor Andre Løvoll, said: “By digitalizing all subsea wells within our Norwegian portfolio we have greatly improved our ability to plan interventions, monitor drilling and production operations in real-time and gain better understanding of the wells’ history.

As previously reported, in its digitalization path, Neptune has recently created digital twins of several of its operated platforms in the Norwegian, UK, and Dutch sectors of the North Sea, enabling offshore site inspections and maintenance planning to be carried out from shore.

Related News

The Nortek Signature250 ADCP is deployed during a windfarm site survey undertaken by Partrac off the Orkney Islands, northern Scotland. Partrac chose the instrument because of its ability to provide highly accurate current profiling data out to 200 m, and wave height and direction data up to 150 m. Image courtesy Nortek

Case Study: Acoustic Tech Help Offshore Wind Industry Adapt

Nortek is supporting metocean survey and consulting company Partrac to provide floating windfarm developers with detailed…

Credit: Ocean Sun

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Norwegian floating solar tech company Ocean Sun is working to retrieve its floating solar power plant that sank in Albania…

Rick Spinrad (Photo: NOAA)

Richard W. Spinrad Confirmed to Lead NOAA

Richard “Rick” W. Spinrad, Ph.D., an internationally renowned scientist with four decades of ocean, atmosphere, and climate…

© Studio-FI/AdobeStock

As Big Oil Pushes into Offshore Wind, Seabed Lease Prices Will Rise

The world's largest offshore wind developer Orsted is concerned that Big Oil's eagerness to harness wind at sea could push…

The €3.7m UMACK Project will also now benefit from the University’s experimental and physical testingfacilities, developed as part of the Scottish Marine and Renewable Test Centre(SMART). Photo courtesy UMACK

'Vibro-Installed' Anchor Concept gets support from U. of Dundee

A marine mooring and anchoring project aiming to improve the operation efficiency of ocean energy devices is recruiting support…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, Partners Design Mooring Line Fatigue Tracker for Floating Wind Turbines

Dutch offshore services company Fugro, in partnership with AS Mosley and the University of Strathclyde, has designed a real…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Universe Shipping and Trade Links

Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news