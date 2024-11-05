Norclamp Introduces Infinity Clamp for Aging Subsea Pipelines

Norclamp, the supplier of clamps for subsea pipeline integrity, has launched Infinity Clamp, a solution that addresses critical sealing issues for extended pipeline lengths.

Said to be an industry first, the modular clamp offers unlimited extensions through an interlocking design, providing a scalable, cost-effective alternative for subsea pipeline maintenance.

The Infinity Clamp, designed specifically for aging subsea pipelines, extends the lifespan of pipelines for decades, helping operators manage integrity challenges more efficiently.

With growing risks of internal corrosion and pipeline wall degradation, this solution offers operators a quick, diver-installed method to seal and secure damaged pipeline sections.

Multiple Infinity Clamps can be applied consecutively to address longer pipeline sections, with each additional clamp seamlessly forming a continuous seal with Norclamp's patented packer technology.

“The robust growth in the pipeline services market, buoyed by aging infrastructure and regulatory mandates for safety and environmental protection, drove Norclamp to design the Infinity Clamp. We recognized a clear market gap in solutions that could scale with extended pipeline lengths while minimizing both cost and environmental impact.

“By enabling modular extensions, operators can maximize pipeline integrity with minimal disruption to production—an essential advantage in today’s competitive landscape,” said Adrian Gamman, Chairman of the Board at Norclamp.