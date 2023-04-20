Thursday, April 20, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 20, 2023

Norway's NPD Taps Argeo for Deep-sea Mineral Exploration in Knipovich Ridge

©Argeo

©Argeo

Norway-based offshore survey firm Argeo said Thursday it had won a deep-sea survey contract comprising multi-sensor data acquisition with AUV for the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) to evaluate further mineral resource potential in the northern part of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge (Knipovich Ridge). 

The acquisition project, with a contract value of 37 mill NOK [currently around $3,49 million], lasts 8 weeks, including mobilization and demobilization, and is scheduled to be performed during the summer season of 2023.  

Argeo will acquire high-resolution near-seafloor geophysical and environmental data for deep-sea minerals exploration in the 500-kilometer-long Knipovich Ridge. To meet NPD’s needs, Argeo will mobilize its two high-specification ultra-deepwater SeaRaptor AUVs, and its subsea vessel Argeo Searcher.   

"Argeo’s fleet of AUV’s are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, including integrated Electro-Magnetic sensor technology, Argeo Listen and Argeo Whisper delivering valuable high-quality data, from environmental impact assessment and early exploration to resource assessment and extraction monitoring," Argeo said.

"Advanced sensor technology delivering actionable data is key for enabling the development of the emerging marine minerals industry. Argeo offer the technology, software, and industry expertise to meet this market," says Argeo CEO Trond Crantz.  

Argeo says its marine minerals solution has been developed to deliver high-quality pelagic, benthic, and subsurface data that are key in addressing the challenges of remoteness and scale, complex geological settings, as well as environmental sensitivity associated with deep-sea mineral deposits.

According to Argeo, all the acquired data collected is processed onboard the Argeo AUVs using onboard-postprocessing and mosaicking software to allow quick turnaround during missions and improved decision-making for the customer.

Related News

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

HOV Alvin’s manipulator arm collects samples from rocky outcrop at the crest of a ridge, populated by cold water corals, squat lobsters, anemones, basket stars and deep-sea fish. Credit: Image courtesy of L. Robinson (U. Bristol), D. Fornari (WHOI), M. Taylor (U. Essex), D. Wanless (Boise State U.) NSF/NERC/HOV Alvin/WHOI MISO Facility, 2023 ©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

New Coral Reef Discovered in Ecuador's Galapagos Islands

A scientific expedition has discovered a previously unknown coral reef with abundant marine life off Ecuador's Galapagos Islands…

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

©Fugro

France's RTE Taps Fugro for Geotechnical Survey for Offshore Wind Substations in Mediterranean Sea

French transmission grid operator Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) has awarded Fugro a contract to perform a geotechnical…

©Mainport

Seabed Surveys Start for Two 1GW Offshore Wind Farms in Scotland

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has launched seabed surveys for its two ScotWind projects – the 1GW Ayre Offshore Wind Farm and…

File photo. Image courtesy of the NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, 2019 Southeastern U.S. Deep-sea Exploration.

UN to Start Taking Deep-sea Mining Applications This July

The International Seabed Authority will start accepting applications in July from companies that want to mine the ocean's floor…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

1st Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news