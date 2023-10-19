Thursday, October 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 19, 2023

DEEP's #OccupyMare is about Persistent Human Presence Subsea

  • Image courtesy DEEP
  • Image courtesy DEEP
  • The 'great hall'. Image courtesy DEEP
  • The Galley. Image courtesy DEEP
  • The bedroom. Image courtesy DEEP
  • The Lab. Image courtesy DEEP
  • Image courtesy DEEP Image courtesy DEEP
  • Image courtesy DEEP Image courtesy DEEP
  • The 'great hall'. Image courtesy DEEP The 'great hall'. Image courtesy DEEP
  • The Galley. Image courtesy DEEP The Galley. Image courtesy DEEP
  • The bedroom. Image courtesy DEEP The bedroom. Image courtesy DEEP
  • The Lab. Image courtesy DEEP The Lab. Image courtesy DEEP

In November 2000, one American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts docked their vessel Expedition 1 to the International Space Station, starting a continuous, uninterrupted human presence in space.  

Today, the oceanic exploration and technology organization DEEP announced its #OccupyMare mission: to Make Humanity Aquatic.

The plan is for, on November 3, 2026, to deploy six fully-trained crew to DEEP's Sentinel oceanic habitat system, beginning the era of humanity's continuous presence underwater.

According to DEEP, the Sentinel habitat system is deployable anywhere on the planet's continental shelf and operates at ambient pressure in depths of up to 200m. The system is engineered to be modular and reconfigurable, with the smallest configuration allowing for rotating crews of six, who live and work continuously in the habitat for 28 days before cycling back to the surface. The system's fundamental modularity allows Sentinels to be recovered, reconfigured, upgraded, and redeployed on different missions and in different locations over the course of their operating lives.   

"The Sentinel platform is not a product, it is a system, comprising the Sentinel habitat itself, of course, but also the next generation of DEEP submersibles, suits and a holistic training and safety operating system developed and delivered through the DEEP Institute at our Campus" said Steve Etherton, President (EMEA).  "It represents a first step in building a robust organization to enable deeper understanding of the ocean. NASA is not a rocket manufacturer, and likewise DEEP is not only a Sentinel manufacturer."

"DEEP is leading the way in development and expansion of novel approaches for a sustained intersection of deep-sea and humanity. As has been demonstrated through a continuous presence in space, time and exposure to a unique environment has led to significant breakthroughs in science, engineering, and thirst to extend our reach beyond our planet. Similar to those that established a human space residency, DEEP is creating a future where a continuous sea presence will drive the expansion of subsea research and exploration, preservation, and an improved understanding of our interconnection with our ocean,” says Dawn Kernagis PhD, NASA crew member for the NEEMO XXII undersea mission, Vice Chair for Neurosurgery Research at the University of North Carolina, Explorers Club Fellow, and first recipient of US Office of Naval Research Undersea Medicine Program's Predoctoral Award. Dr Kernagis' team currently conducts advanced research for a number of organizations, including the United States Department of Defense and NASA.   

Following two years of research into advanced manufacturing processes and materials science, including the design of the largest WAAM 3D manufacturing capability in Europe, DEEP has received design approval in principle from DNV. "The Sentinel system is not theoretical, nor is it just renderings marketed to help raise capital or generate interest - we are already well into advanced engineering and approval. Manufacturing has already begun," says Michael Shackleford, DEEP's President (Global Infrastructure).

Image courtesy DEEP

Related News

Photo: Rhonda Moniz

Greensea IQ Demo Day: Bayonet’s Tech Shines at Cordage Park

On October 17th, the waterfront in Plymouth, MA, was abuzz with innovation and excitement. A demonstration and ribbon-cutting…

RFA Proteus (Photo: UK Royal Navy)

Converted OSV Enters Service in the UK as an Underwater Surveillance Ship

A converted offshore support vessel has taken on a new life as a dedicated underwater surveillance ship for the U.K.'s Royal…

VideoRay Mission Specialist Defender system equipped with Sarcos Guardian Sea Class robotic system with dexterous arm. Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay Acquires Blue Ring Imaging

VideoRay has acquired Blue Ring Imaging, a St. Petersburg, FL-based innovator in 3D visualization, multi-view perception…

Coast Guard marine safety engineers assigned to the Marine Safety Center, working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible case, conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from Titan in the North Atlantic Ocean October 1, 2023. The endcap was recently recovered from the seafloor and successfully transferred to a U.S. port for analysis. (Photo: U.S. National Transportation Safety Board)

Titan Submersible Debris and Human Remains Recovered from the Seafloor

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said its engineers recovered remaining debris and presumed human remains from the imploded…

Ocean Diagnostics’ Ascension is a portable marine microplastics and eDNA depth sampling instrument rated for 400-meter depths.

Ocean Diagnostics Unveils Ascension: A 'Cost-effective' Tech for Ocean Microplastics and eDNA Data Collection

Canadian firm Ocean Diagnostics has said it has developed cutting-edge technology called Ascension to simplify the ocean…

Illustration only - OceanXplorer vessel - Credit; OceanX - File image

Ancient Amphora Discovered by OceanX Handed Over to Malta's Cultural Heritage Authorities

Global exploration nonprofit OceanX said this week it had delivered an ancient amphora to Maltese heritage authorities that…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news