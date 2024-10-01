Wednesday, October 2, 2024
 
New Wave Media

October 1, 2024

Oceaneering Wins US Navy Order for AUV

Source: Oceaneering International

Source: Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International’s Subsea Robotics and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments have been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by the US Department of Defense to build a Freedom™ AUV and establish an onshore remote operations center (ROC) for the US Navy.  

Oceaneering says its Freedom AUV offers the data resolution and completeness of coverage in a single pass usually only obtainable using an ROV, but with the speed and mission efficiency of a traditional AUV.

The vehicle will be manufactured at Oceaneering’s Morgan City, Louisiana, facility.  

After conducting a demonstration of the AUV for the Navy earlier this year, Oceaneering hailed its role in the progression of U.S. defense capabilities for maritime defense and preparedness. “Ultimately, advanced UUVs will supplement submarine fleets by conducting autonomous sensing and delivering payloads in challenging, dispersed, deep-sea environments.”

Oceaneering has conducted remote operations of commercial subsea robotic systems from ROCs since 2015 and has performed over 120,000 hours of remote operations to date. This recent contract award will bring this commercial capability to the US Navy.  

Related News

Aerial view from Signal Hill across Gibbet Hill with the Queen's Battery Barracks and the Narrows into St John's Harbor. Copyright Ralf Broskvar/AdobeStock

Spaces & Places: Inside the ‘Crown Jewels’ of Newfoundland & Labrador

The spaces and places of Newfoundland and Labrador’s maritime, offshore and subsea industries.The maritime industry in Newfoundland…

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

Beam Explorer (Credit: Beam)

Beam Boosts Fleet with Two Explorer ASVs and Quantum EV ROV

Beam, a company created by the recent merger of Rovco and Vaarst, has strengthened its fleet with two new autonomous surface vessels (ASVs)…

Source: Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne Unveils 16K, 1-Megahertz TDI Line Scan Camera

Teledyne DALSA has released its Linea™ HS2 TDI line scan camera family designed for ultra-high-speed imaging in light starved…

(File photo: Nexans)

Cyprus Backs Multi-billion 'Great Sea Interconnector' Subsea Electric Cable Link

Cyprus will support a multi-billion euro electric transmission cable linking the power grids of Europe to the Middle East…

(Photo: Italian Coast Guard)

Divers Recover Video Equipment from Mike Lynch’s Sunken Yacht

Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the superyacht that sank off Sicily last month, killing…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news