Thursday, October 12, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 12, 2023

Oceaneering Wins Five-year Petrobras Contract

Credit: Caio/AdobeStock

Credit: Caio/AdobeStock

Oceaneering's Brazilian subsidiary, Marine Production Systems do Brasil, has secured a five-year contract from the Brazilian oil company Petrobras for the operation of three existing drill pipe riser (“DPR”) systems to support intervention and completion operations in Brazil. 

Petrobras also has the option to add a fourth DPR system by notifying Oceaneering prior to mid-December 2023. The contract value could be worth up to $75 million in revenue during the five-year contract period.

Under the contract terms, Oceaneering will continue to provide Petrobras with services utilizing three existing drill pipe riser (“DPR”) systems with installation workover control systems, or IWOCS, along with project management, engineering, and support services. 

The company will be replacing the umbilicals on the existing systems in 2024. The replacement umbilicals are planned to be manufactured at Oceaneering’s facility in Niteroi, Brazil. Field operations under the contract are anticipated to start when the current contract expires, or 18 months after award. Should Petrobras elect to add a fourth system, Oceaneering will have an additional 18 months to build the system, which would be expected to go on hire in June 2025.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, said: “We are very pleased to continue providing Petrobras with DPR services over the next five years. Since winning the initial contract in 2018, we have greatly expanded our presence in Brazil and have leveraged our portfolio of services and products into other areas of the growing Brazilian market. We believe our strong performance under the original DPR contract and our expertise in control systems and umbilicals for the subsea industry were key elements to winning this contract. We look forward to supporting Petrobras in connection with this and future projects.”


Related News

Credit: pixone3d/AdobeStock

Operators to Inspect Finland-Estonia Gas Pipeline for Possible Leak

Preparations were underway to inspect a subsea gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia after a sudden drop in pressure was detected, Finnish gas s

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Completes Decommissioning Project on Dunlin Alpha Platform

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed a decommissioning project on Fairfield Energy’s Dunlin Alpha platform on the UK continental shelf.

Credit: Aker BP (file image)

Aker BP Taps Multiconsult for Yggdrasil Power from Shore Project Work

Oslo-listed company Multiconsult has been selected as an advisor to Aker BP for civil engineering, consultancy, and supervision…

Credit:Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, SLB, and Subsea 7 Create Subsea Joint Venture

Aker Solutions, SLB, and Subsea 7 have closed the previously proposed transaction to create a subsea joint venture.The new business…

King Charles meets members of the Mintlaw Academy ROV team - Credit: GUH

Global Underwater Hub Hosts Royal Visit from King Charles

A UK-based trade body representing companies operating in the UK subsea sector, Global Underwater Hub (GUH), received a visit…

Credit: electriceye/AdobeStock

GUH: Subsea Cable Failures Threatening Offshore Wind Expansion

UK-based trade body Global Underwater Hub (GUH) is working to tackle failures in underwater cables, which, it says, could…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech File: HexDefence Scour Protection for Offshore Wind
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Oiler

● NOAA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news