MTS, IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society, SOI announce Partnership

Marine Technology Society (MTS), the IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society (OES) and Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI), announced a new partnership that will focus on the effective development and application of marine science and technology for purposes of exploration, understanding, and sustainable use of the ocean and its resources. The collaboration includes supporting student and early career marine technology professionals, women in marine science and technology, and other joint activities between the two societies and the Institute.

The partnership kicked off with sponsorship of the international OCEANS Student Poster Competition to encourage the next generation of marine engineers, which took place this week at OCEANS 2021 San Diego-Porto.

The OCEANS Student Poster Competition offers an opportunity for students to travel to an OCEANS conference to present their research, expenses paid. There are two OCEANS conferences held each year and each conference hosts a Student Poster Competition. During each competition 20 - 22 students (depending on available funding) are selected for the prestigious program. Students from colleges and universities around the world are eligible to compete.

The Student Poster Competition winners who were announced at the OCEANS 2021 Gala Event on September 22 are:

First Place:

Schuyler Nardelli

Rutgers University

Developing a convolutional neural network to classify phytoplankton images collected with an Imaging FlowCytobot along the West Antarctic Peninsula.

Second Place:

Isaac Gerg

Penn State University

A Learnable Image Compression Scheme for Synthetic Aperture Sonar Imagery.

Third Place:

Diogo Teixeira

University of Porto - LSTS

3D Tracking of a River Plume Front with an AUV.

“As a learned society where members share their knowledge and experience; informing and educating one another through meetings, special interest groups, conferences, training courses and publications, MTS is excited to enter into this partnership with SOI and OES,” said Zdenka Willis, MTS President. “It is through partnerships like this one and programs like the Student Poster Competition that we can best engage early career ocean professionals and students, which will further contributions to ocean technology and science now and into the future. We congratulate all the winners today.”

As part of the organizations partnership SOI will support the funding of the MTS/IEEE OES OCEANS non-North American conference Student Poster Competition (SPC) prize money for the next four conferences. “MTS and OES are both prominent international societies in the marine technology fields and we are delighted that this partnership allows us to broaden opportunities globally for current and future marine science and technology professionals,” said Dr. Jyotika Virmani, executive director of Schmidt Ocean Institute. “This partnership embodies innovation and education and encourages new and diverse talent. What the students have achieved is inspiring and will lead us to the next generation of technology to better understand our ocean.”

“The Oceanic Engineering Society is thrilled to begin this partnership with MTS and SOI. Our goals align very well: to apply technology to better understanding of the ocean, and to empower the professionals who make that possible. We are so happy that SOI is supporting student and Young Professional activities at OCEANS Conferences, which is crucial to building the future of ocean science and technology,” said Christopher Whitt, IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society President.

Additionally, MTS, OES, and SOI will explore ways to broaden participation in student and early career ocean professional opportunities including participation on research expeditions, conduct joint activities between the society’s sections/chapters and SOI, and support Women Leadership in Science and Technology programs.

Isaac Gerg, Penn State University, came in second place @ the 2021 OCEANS Student Poster Competition. Photo courtesy MTS