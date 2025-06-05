 
New Wave Media

June 5, 2025

NOAA: Operational Forecast System Informs Shipwreck Oil Spill Scenarios

Aggregated results from model simulations showing dramatic differences in impacts based on the timing of a potential spill. In a July scenario (left panel), the spill is most likely to move south, towards the coast of Washington state. In a January scenario (right panel), the spill is most likely to flow north, potentially affecting the coast of Vancouver Island, Canada. © NOAA

Aggregated results from model simulations showing dramatic differences in impacts based on the timing of a potential spill. In a July scenario (left panel), the spill is most likely to move south, towards the coast of Washington state. In a January scenario (right panel), the spill is most likely to flow north, potentially affecting the coast of Vancouver Island, Canada. © NOAA

During World War II, the 334-foot, 5,350-ton SS Coast Trader was hit by a torpedo and sank off the coast of Cape Flattery, Washington. 

Resting almost 500 feet below the surface, the Coast Trader has an estimated 542 tons of heavy fuel oil remaining in the fuel tanks. The quantity onboard the Coast Trader is equivalent to 60% of the volume of fuel spilled into the Pacific Ocean near Grays Harbor by the barge Nestucca in 1988, which remains one of Washington’s largest and most damaging oil spills.

In collaboration with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), NOAA’s Office of Response and Restoration (OR&R) began a comprehensive assessment of potential impacts from the Coast Trader’s fuel in the event that corrosion leads to a release of oil. As part of this assessment, the team used NOAA’s GNOME trajectory model for modeling potential spill paths and impacts to the coastline, as well as NOAA Office of Coast Survey’s West Coast Operational Forecast System, which provides water level, current, temperature, and salinity nowcast and forecast guidance.  

The team ran approximately 400 spill scenarios, at random dates and times, to model potential paths and the impacts on the coastline. Using these model results, NOAA was able to provide the Canada-U.S. Joint Response Team with seasonal risk assessments to assist with their CANUSPAC response drill in November 2024 and to help mitigate potential impacts to coastal communities, should a major spill from this sunken vessel occur. The Coast Trader spill response was chosen as the spill scenario for the drill, with the results posted on OR&R’s WebTAP for the CANUS Joint Response Team to review and use as part of their drill scenario preparations.

“Model products from the Office of Coast Survey are critically important for providing OR&R with accurate, real-time information for response operations and proactive projects like these that can help mitigate impacts before they occur,” explains Dr. Rachael Mueller, a Genwest contractor with OR&R and the oceanographer who led the model development for this project. The team also included GNOME modeling experts Amy MacFadyen from OR&R and OR&R contractors Dylan Righi, Jay Hennen, and Gennady Kachook from Genwest Systems, Inc.

This is just one example of the utility of three-dimensional ocean forecast systems that are being developed and tested at Coast Survey to guide safe navigation, search and rescue efforts, and environmental hazard responses in waters within the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone.

Related News

© SEABER

SEABER AUVs Uncover Possible Ravenel Disappearance

On May 22, 2025, during a SEAMAP scientific mission near Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, the team decided to take a small detour…

© Saildrone

Saildrone, Meta Complete First Unmanned, Autonomous Deep-Water Cable Route Survey in the North Atlantic

In a first-of-its-kind demonstration mission, Saildrone, in partnership with Meta, successfully completed a deep-water cable…

Image: J. Hurford / AIMS

The Soundscape Code

Damselfish can make pops, clicks and chirps by grinding their teeth. When seeking a mate, some can make more high-pitched…

© Subsea Global Solutions

Subsea Global Solutions, Lagersmit Sealing Solutions Host Technical Seminar on Sustainable Subsea Innovations

Subsea Global Solutions and Lagersmit have announced a technical seminar, "Innovations in Sustainable Subsea Maintenance…

© Kathy A. Smith

Fascinated by Shipwrecks Podcast Episode 11: Historian David Saint-Pierre

The RMS Empress of Ireland ocean liner sank in just 14 minutes in the St. Lawrence River near Rimouski, Quebec, Canada, on May 29…

Image courtesy Inyanga Marine Energy Group

Wales Tidal Energy Project Moves Ahead

Inyanga Marine Energy Group awarded the fabrication contract to build its HydroWing tidal energy device to Hutchinson Engineering.The…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mother of Monster Waves, a Quarter Century Later
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news