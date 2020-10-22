 
New Wave Media

October 22, 2020

Overwatch: Advancing NATO’s Maritime Situational Awareness via Commercially Available Space-based Assets

© Pakpoom/AdobeStock

© Pakpoom/AdobeStock

  • “All the business of war, and indeed all the business of life, is to endeavour to find out what you don’t know by what you do”
    Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington

It is hard to get past headlines painting the portrait of a world besieged physically and economically by a medical crisis on a global scale and a nation that has turned the national spotlight onto the fundamentals of its constitutional democracy, including the persistence of racism, the right to protest and the character of local and national security forces in the United States. Lost in this this mass media reporting is a story worth a more detailed examination for it may portend a revolutionary change for modern naval warfare – advancing NATO’s maritime situational awareness and understanding resiliency through commercially available space-based assets.  

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft carried NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken into orbit for a rendezvous with the International Space Station.  Of national significance was the fact that the Crew Dragon launched astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time since the last Shuttle flight in 2011.  The real point to hone, however, is that the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is the first to be designed, built and launched to space by a private entity.  That’s an accomplishment only three nations — the U.S., Russia and China — have achieved previously. “A private company has just achieved a feat that heretofore has only been achieved by nation-states.” As CNBC reported it, “The launch unlocks the possibility of a new era of sustained, private, commercial activity in space.”  

A very natural extension of the significance of CNBC’s statement is to ask “what impact will commercialization have on space-based military applications such as Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR)”.  A celestial vantage point, as the ultimate high ground for overwatch, offers significant potential for satisfying a fundamental tenet of naval warfare - Maritime Situational Awareness (MDA).  Having a clear picture and access to timely, relevant information is essential as it enables the early identification of potential threats and enhances appropriate responses.   Information superiority through high quality MSA enables naval warfare commanders at all levels – tactical through strategic – to get inside their adversaries’ OODA Loop.  

The OODA loop was a tool developed by military strategist John Boyd to explain how individuals and organizations can win in uncertain and chaotic environments.   The ability to get inside your adversary’s decision cycle of Observe, Orient, Decide, Act creates a Gordian Knot of threatening events and generates mismatches between what an adversary expects you to do and what you actually do.  This makes your adversary feel trapped in an unpredictable world of doubt, mistrust, confusion, disorder, fear, panic and chaos.  As former Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Charles C. Krulak stated in his analysis of the Gulf War that “The Iraqi army collapsed morally and intellectually under the onslaught of American and Coalition forces.  John Boyd was an architect of that victory as surely as if he’d commanded a fighter wing or a maneuver division in the desert.”

Click Here to Register for the 2020 Maritime Risk Symposium

When naval warfare operators think of ISR, for many, minds are often immediately drawn to modern day, advanced technological capabilities – low orbit earth observation or military communications satellites rapidly passing large data sets which ultimately result in operational outputs such as coordinated surface and subsurface TLAM strikes on shore based targets or providing high resolution imagery to assist with ship and submarine movements.  In reality, it is actually a system of systems that make up the space based ISR toolbox.

It is undeniable that NATO’s joint maritime operations rely on space support provided by satellites, such as Satellite Communications (SatCom), Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT), and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), as a critical mission enablers.  The services of ISR systems, in particular, have become more and more essential to NATO’s decision-making and planning processes as the Alliance continues to project deterrence based on strength, readiness and speed of response with our Command and Control.

Some defense planners envision a future battlefield in which the ground is crawling with robots and the skies are darkened by drones.  Swarms of unmanned systems would dominate in the battle for an ISR advantage.  In reality, the issue of quantity versus quality when it comes to next-generation ISR is yet to be resolved.  This is particularly the case in contested environments where targets are mobile or hidden, defenses have proliferated, a drone’s guidance systems can be jammed and networks compromised.  In such a world, more sophisticated platforms deploying multiple sensors of greater range and acuity and carrying defensive and even offensive capabilities may make more sense.

It is widely agreed that as civilization entered the “Age of Information,” but a couple of decades ago, militaries have seen ISR capabilities expanding in the air, land, maritime, space and cyberspace domains, across what has been called ‘today’s knowledge-based environment.’  Although one could of course, easily argue that acting on knowledge is absolutely nothing new, it is also just as easy to argue that the complexity and the sheer volume of data and information management that indeed makes this the ‘Age of Information”.  Thus, we now find the ‘knowledge-based environment’ in which today’s modern navies must operate.  

A recent study by the Netherlands based Clingendael Organization looking at the trends affecting the state of the Alliance in this Age of Information concluded that there are two main categorizations: structural challenges to NATO’s own cohesion and the forecast on the Alliance’s deterrence and defense posture by 2024.   In terms of force requirements NATO will continue to ask the member states to strengthen their high-end capabilities quantitatively and qualitatively as well as to invest in cyber security and key enablers such as intelligence and reconnaissance, networked C4I, etc.
If NATO is to succeed in the race to master this “knowledge-based environment”, it has to optimize maritime ISR in the Alliance, and in turn, is compelled to consider the range of options available and add more tools to the ISR toolbox including resiliency through commercial applications.  In terms of force requirements, NATO will continue to ask the member states to strengthen their high-end capabilities quantitatively and qualitatively as well as to invest in cyber security and key enablers such as intelligence and reconnaissance, networked C4I, etc.  In a post COVID economy, this will be very difficult to accomplish with military acquisitions competing with much required social and economic impetus projects.  Thus, NATO’s nations absolutely need to look at more cost-effective options and models for acquisition and implementation.

Email

Related News

Recovery of Autosub 6000 following BioCam dive. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined

A project to address the twin challenge of covering large areas of seabed at high resolution, while also processing the gathered…

Ocean Startup Challenge Awards 14 Companies $25K Each

The first-ever Ocean Startup Challenge has awarded 14 startup companies with $25,000 each to help the companies advance their…

Klein partnered with Seafloor Systems, Inc. to integrate the Klein MAX View 600 gap-filling side scan sonar system with their large-format, wave adaptive HydroCat-180 USV. Photo courtesy MIND Technology

MIND Tech, Klein Complete Naval Exercise

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) and its Klein Marine Systems subsidiary completed a live Advanced Naval Technology Exercise…

“Environmental’ limits are available which are aimed at reducing underwater noise emissions without imposing onerous design limitations and the need to put damping on every panel, stiffener & dinner plate.” Jesse Spence, President, NCE

Mitigating Underwater Noise

Noise Control Engineering, LLC (NCE) recently completed an underwater radiated noise study for Washington State Ferries (WSF)…

Photo Courtesy: Mayflower Autonomous Ship project/Valeport

Valeport onboard Mayflower Autonomous Ship project

The Mayflower Autonomous Ship which is set to self-navigate across the Atlantic autonomously in Spring 2021, will be fitted…

Retired Navy Rear Admiral and Deputy NOAA administrator Tim Gallaudet meets with scientists at NOAA’s National Weather Service Space Weather Prediction Center in 2018 in Boulder, Colorado. Credit: NOAA

Interview: RDML Gallaudet Steers NOAA’s Path Toward Uncrewed Maritime Systems

NOAA and the United States Navy recently signed a new agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SIG France

SIG France is developping customized solutions based on seismic methods, for marine applications. Leading manufacturer of sparker systems since 30 years, SIG France has the expertise on high voltage charging and discharging techniques.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news