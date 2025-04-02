 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2025

NYK, Partners to Develop Renewable Energy-Powered Floating Data Center

  • Offshore Floating Green Data Center (Credit: NYK Line)
  • Image of Demonstration Project (Credit: NYK Line)
  • Offshore Floating Green Data Center (Credit: NYK Line) Offshore Floating Green Data Center (Credit: NYK Line)
  • Image of Demonstration Project (Credit: NYK Line) Image of Demonstration Project (Credit: NYK Line)

NYK Line, NTT FACIITIES, Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation, MUFG Bank, and the city of Yokohama have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a demonstration project of an offshore green data center, utilizing a mini-float installed as a disaster countermeasure.

On a mini-float, spanning 25 meters in length and 80 meters in width, installed off Osanbashi Pier in Yokohama City, the partners will test an offshore floating data center fully powered by renewable energy generated by solar power and battery energy storage systems.

Based on the results, the partners will explore further developments in the waterfront and sea areas of Yokohama port.

The demonstration project will involve installing a container-type data center, solar power generation equipment, and battery energy storage systems on a mini-float.

The project aims to operate the data center entirely on renewable energy while assessing the equipment's salt damage resistance and operational stability in an offshore environment. The demonstration is planned to start in autumn 2025.


“We expect the offshore floating green data center, which operates on 100% renewable energy, will become one of the new standards for future data centers and greatly contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society by operati

Image of Demonstration Project (Credit: NYK Line)


ng entirely on renewable energy and emitting no greenhouse gases during operation. Through the demonstration, we will work to address various challenges to achieve this vision,” the partners said.

Once realized, offshore floating green data centers will enable efficient utilization of offshore wind power, a promising renewable energy source.

The project envisions situating these data centers near offshore wind farms to maximize the use of generated electricity without relying on or being limited by onshore power grids.

Additionally, the approach is expected to address various challenges associated with onshore data center construction, such as land availability, shortages of construction contractors, and extended construction lead times.

By utilizing renewable energy, leveraging Japan's vast maritime domain, and enhancing port functions necessary for constructing and maintaining offshore facilities, the project aims to contribute to both environmental preservation and the growth of digital infrastructure.

Related News

(Credit: Bardex)

Bardex Corporation, Gabriel Engineering Partner Up for Floating Wind Moorings

Bardex Corporation and Gabriel Engineering Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on anchor…

Illustration (Credit: Aquaterra Energy)

Aquaterra Energy to Deliver Well Intervention Equipment off Nigeria

Offshore engineering solutions firm Aquaterra Energy has secured a multi-million-dollar contract with Intrepid Energy Limited…

Jasmund Offshore Substation (Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

HSM Offshore Rolls Out Substation for Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

The HSI joint venture, comprising HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv, has successfully moved the Jasmund Offshore Substation…

Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay, BlueHalo Awarded $30.7M Navy Contract

VideoRay, a BlueHalo company, was awarded a $30,735,784 contract to provide systems engineering and support services for…

HydroWing (Credit: Inyanga)

EU-Backed Project to Unlock Tidal and River Energy Potential

A new EU-funded project has brought together 14 partners across Europe to unlock the potential of harnessing tidal and river…

© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

Petrogas, Gasunie to Explore Reusing North Sea Pipelines for Green Hydrogen

Dutch natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie and Petrogas Transportation plan to jointly investigate…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news