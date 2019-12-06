JFD Partners with Innovation Maritime

JFD has announced a new partnership with Innovation Maritime, a non-profit innovation organization developing marine solutions through applied research, technical assistance and information dissemination.

The partnership, which will support global sales of the Submarine Escape Trainer (SET), is part of JFD’s ongoing ambition to improve safety and preserve the lives of submariners across the globe. The partnership will further the ability of submarine operating nations to train their submariners for escape and abandonment scenarios in the most realistic environment possible.

In the event that a submarine in distress cannot surface, the options available to submariners depend on the circumstances. They may either be able to wait for rescue or, if the circumstances require it, to evacuate via an emergency escape system. The SET is a diving bell equipped with a replica submarine escape tower. This escape training module is moved vertically in a water column using mechanical systems which allows comprehensive training to be carried out in a perfectly controlled environment. Through this new partnership, JFD will be able to offer the SET solution, or variants, to customers thereby broadening its escape offering. JFD can also tailor its provisions to customers’ unique requirements, offering the best capabilities on the market. The partnership continues JFD’s strategy to provide customers with a total support capability from escape training through to a full submarine rescue service.