Partners Investigate Direct Capture of CO2 From Oceans

Mitsubishi Electric and Finland’s VTT are starting a long-term research project on a project for capturing CO2 from oceans.

Removing this CO2 is expected to help eliminate ocean acidification which threatens marine ecosystems and impacts economic activities such as fishing.

Finland has been chosen for piloting the technology in part because of its location along the vulnerable Baltic Sea ecosystem.

Mitsubishi Electric has set a goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its value chain by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2051, and aims to actively remove and capture CO2 through its development of CO2 removal technology.



