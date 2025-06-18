Army Corps of Engineers Seeks Public Comments On Proposal to Renew and Revise Nationwide Permits

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it is seeking comments on its proposal to renew and revise 56 existing nationwide permits and issue one new nationwide permit authorizing activities associated with improving fish passage. Nationwide permits authorize activities in wetlands and other waters that are regulated by Section 404 of the Clean Water Act and/or Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899.

“The streamlined set of nationwide permits proposed today offers a clear, efficient path for timely authorization of a broad range of project types, while upholding our commitment to protecting the nation’s navigable waters and vital aquatic resources,” said. Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations.

Nationwide permits authorize activities that are similar in nature and cause only minimal adverse environmental impacts to aquatic resources separately or on a cumulative basis. Activities range from work associated with aids to navigation and utility lines to residential developments and maintenance activities.

The nationwide permits being proposed today will replace the current permits, which expire March 14, 2026. Many of those being proposed remain unchanged from 2021, the last time the nationwide permits were authorized.

USACE division engineers may add, after public review and consultation, regional conditions to nationwide permits to protect local aquatic ecosystems, such as fens or bottomland hardwoods or to minimize adverse effects on fish or shellfish spawning, wildlife nesting or other ecologically critical areas.

USACE will accept written comments through July 18, 2025.

Comments may be submitted by e-mail to [email protected] or through the Federal eRulemaking portal at www.regulations.gov at docket number COE-2025-0002, or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: CECW-CO-R, 441 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20314-1000.

Additional information on the USACE regulatory program can be found at http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/RegulatoryProgramandPermits.aspx.