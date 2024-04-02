Petronas and JERA Team Up on Japan-Malaysia CCS Scheme

Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petronas and Japan’s largest power generation company JERA have signed a joint study agreement to evaluate the feasibility of the entire carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain between Japan and Malaysia.

The study will cover separation and capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by JERA in Japan, cross-border transportation, and CO2 storage in Malaysia.

The agreement will strengthen the collaboration and contribute towards building a global network for cross-border CO2 transport and storage, according to the companies.

It also represents a notable stride forward in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Asia Pacific region, especially in Malaysia and Japan.

“This agreement signifies a pivotal step towards enhanced collaboration with an important partner. This spirit of collaboration will speed up progression and enrich CCS delivery by leveraging the vast experiences of the two organizations. This is in line with PETRONAS' commitment in accelerating the development of prominent CCS hubs in Malaysia, for the region,” said Nora’in Md Salleh, Petronas CCS Solutions’s Chief Executive Officer.