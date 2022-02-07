Phoenix Hires Sonnenberg as Norfolk GM

Subsea marine services company Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. announced that Michael Sonnenberg has joined the company as general manager of its Norfolk, Va. office.

As a U.S. Navy Master Diver, Master Chief, and Master Training Specialist-Instructor, Sonnenberg brings to Phoenix 29 years of experience in air and mixed gas diving, salvage and underwater ship husbandry. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organizational Leadership from Thomas Edison State University.

Patrick Keenan, Phoenix president, said, "Michael Sonnenberg brings to Phoenix significant program management and leadership skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with government agencies and commercial businesses. His deck plate experience and technological expertise make him an excellent fit for the position of general manager, Norfolk.