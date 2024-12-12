Thursday, December 12, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 12, 2024

NUWC's Pistacchio wins ONR Achievement Award

David Pistacchio (c) NUWC

David Pistacchio (c) NUWC

David Pistacchio, a senior technologist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Chief Technology Office, was selected for the 2023 Office of Naval Research (ONR) Fred E. Saalfeld Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Science.

The award is granted on a highly selective basis and recognizes naval research scientists for extraordinary lifetime achievements in science that contributed substantially to the knowledge and capabilities of the Department of the Navy (DON), Department of Defense and the nation. It is the highest award that ONR confers on a naval research scientist.

Pistacchio, a resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island, is a senior technologist for acoustic signal processing and has earned a reputation as a consummate professional over the course of his 42-year career, with the last 30 years working for the Navy. He has distinguished himself as a national and international subject matter expert in active and passive acoustic signal processing.

Throughout his career, he has kept a keen focus on what the Navy needs to gain a warfighting advantage and deliver new capabilities to the fleet,” the award states.

Pistacchio recently supported the next-generation attack submarine (SSN(X)) program by conducting multiple studies that predicted the relative “acoustic advantage” against future adversaries given various tradeoffs between radiated noise and sensor configurations. Pistacchio upgraded numerical models of recognition differential used in the analysis to account for the latest signal processing implemented into sonar.

“This work greatly improved the accuracy of predictions, as demonstrated by follow-on studies conducted by independent collaborators, confirming results from his upgraded model,” the award states. Chief of Naval Research Kurt J. Rothenhaus congratulated Pistacchio for being selected for the award, which is in honor of Dr. Fred E. Saalfeld, ONR’s executive and technical director from 1993 to 2002.

“You have made outstanding contributions that are essential to the U.S. fleet’s success and several of these contributions will continue to have significant positive impacts to the submarine sonar systems in the future,” Rothenhaus said.

Pistacchio will be recognized at a future ceremony.

Related News

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex.

Image courtesy ACUA Ocean

USV Developer Closes New Funding Round

The Plymouth-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has closed its £1.5M Pre-Seed investment…

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's Power Grid

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured a contract from ScottishPower Renewables to supply…

© Velizar Gordeev / Adobe Stock

Norway Halts Deep-Sea Mining Plans

A small leftwing environmentalist political party in Norway succeeded on Sunday in blocking plans to mine the sea bed at the bottom of the Arctic…

Photo by Heather McFarland courtesy of University of Alaska Fairbanks

The Power of Scientific Collaboration is Perennial

This week at Marine Technology News...American physicist John Bardeen, the only person to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics twice…

MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off Mauritius, spilling 1000 tonnes of a new type of marine fuel oil, Image courtesy Curtin University

VLSFO Oil Spill Remnants Haunt Mauritius Mangroves Three Years Later

Three years after bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off Mauritius, spilling 1000 tons of a new type of marine fuel oil…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news