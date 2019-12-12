Polarcus Wins 4D Job in Brazil

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…
Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…
The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…
Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.