December 12, 2019

Polarcus Wins 4D Job in Brazil

(Photo: Polarcus)

Polarcus said it has been awarded a seismic acquisition program in Brazil commencing in the third quarter of 2020.

According to Polarcus, the 10-month program comprises 4D acquisition in obstructed areas with a multi-azimuth component.

