Portugal Ushers in Floating Wind Era

Portugal is beckoning a new era for offshore wind after officially signing ‘rules of procedure’ for a new Technological Free Zone located off the coast of Viana do Castelo.

The news was announced during an international conference in Lisbon promoting offshore wind supply chain development between Portugal and Norway.

Addressing the delegation, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Maritime Affairs Lidia Bulcão said work is accelerating to approve the nation’s Offshore Renewable Energy Allocation Plan known as PAER. Once approved, PAER is expected to serve as a “solid basis” for the development of Portugal’s offshore renewable energy sector responding to “great expectations” from the industry and market.



The conference comes months after the Portuguese Government unveiled an updated version of the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) for 2021 - 2030, containing ambitious targets for offshore wind energy as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the country's energy transition.

Recognizing the critical role of renewable energy in combating climate change and enhancing energy security, the Portuguese government set an offshore wind goal of 2GW by 2030.



“We gather in this iconic setting to discuss a vital and timely topic under the WavEC Annual Seminar to address the need to foster offshore wind supply chain development – with a special focus on the collaboration between two proud maritime nations,” said Minister Bulcão. “Portugal and Norway share a profound bond through our history, geography and economies which are deeply linked to the ocean. Both nations have long embraced the sea not only as a source of identity but also as a foundation of innovation and growth. In this era of climate emergency our shared maritime heritage positions us uniquely in developing sustainable ocean-based solutions – particularly in offshore renewable energy. Portugal is committed to this vision, and we are already taking positive steps taking this ambition into action. An essential instrument in this process is maritime special planning in which Portugal is a pioneer.”

With recent approval of the maritime spatial plan for the Azores subdivision, Portugal now has a complete and updated planning instrument which covers its entire maritime domain.

“The rules of procedure for the Technological Free Zone for renewable energies of ocean origin located off the coast of Viana do Castelo are set to be signed today,” added Minister Bulcão. “This will enable the testing of innovative solutions and the generation of knowledge critical for future commercial applications. All these regulatory instruments prioritised from the outset of our mandate will ensure that marine resource exploitation is both balanced and sustainable, while creating new opportunities for technological growth and innovation.”

Floating wind is set to become a key pillar of Portugal’s offshore renewables strategy, aligning with climate goals under the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, notably SDG13 on Climate Action and SDG14 on Conserving Marine Life.



The Portuguese Government is investing under the Portuguese Recovery & Resilience Plan, including a €42million investment through the Repower Initiative supporting extensive geophysical, geotechnical, wind, wave and ocean current studies across at least 2000sq km of the Atlantic.

Another key investment includes the €90.3million Hub Azul Portugal initiative creating networks near port areas focused on boosting bluetech and emerging areas of sustainable maritime economy, namely offshore renewables. By boosting research and development of technologies Hub Azul Portugal aims to become a meeting point for scientists, companies and entrepreneurs. It further aims to create a vibrant innovation ecosystem where companies can test and scale up solutions with technical and scientific support of national and international experts.

The conference also heard how Portuguese ports are also set to play a pivotal role in supporting offshore wind and marine renewable supply chains, serving as strategic hubs for the production, maintenance and operation of offshore wind farms as well as key points of the export and distribution of renewable energy equipment to international markets.



“Offshore wind, wave and tidal energy projects are advancing rapidly worldwide,” added Minister Bulcão. “Portugal is proud to be at the forefront. In particular, floating offshore wind stands as one of the most promising avenues for renewable energy expansion. Our strategic investments coupled with strong international partnerships positions us as leaders in this field. Norway with its expertise in maritime technology and offshore engineering is a natural partner in this endeavour. The ocean is not just a source of challenges. It is also a wellspring of solutions. By harnessing its energy responsibly, we can contribute towards a decarbonised future while protecting the ecosystems which sustain us. Let us seize this moment to build a cleaner, more resilient and prospered blue economy together.”

The open event was hosted by WavEC Offshore Renewables in collaboration with the Embassy of Norway in Portugal, Innovation Norway and Norwegian Offshore Wind.

Addressing the conference WavEC CEO Marco Alves said offshore wind stands at the intersection of three critical priorities for Europe: decarbonizing our economies, ensuring energy independence, and strengthening energy security.

“These are not just policy ambitions but imperatives in an era marked by the urgent need for sustainability and growing geopolitical challenges,” said Dr Alves. “Recognizing this potential, the European Union has positioned offshore wind as a cornerstone of its energy transition strategy. Initiatives such as the European Green Deal, the Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy, and funding programs like Horizon Europe have been crucial in fostering research, innovation, and infrastructure development. These actions highlight the EU’s firm commitment to reshaping our energy landscape and achieving a sustainable future.

“As promising as this vision is, it presents significant challenges,” he added. “Aligning with EU directives, the simultaneous, widespread push for offshore wind across many countries in Europe creates huge pressure on supply chain that are still in their infancy. While many European nations are taking their first steps to comply with EU directives, countries worldwide are also rolling out offshore wind initiatives, further straining global resources and infrastructures. It is not merely a logistical issue - it is a strategic one that calls for collaboration, innovative thinking, and long-term foresight. Through cooperation, shared expertise, and innovative strategies, I am confident we can overcome the challenges ahead of us. More importantly, we can establish a model for international cooperation in offshore wind development - one that combines ambition with mutual benefit.”

The Norwegian Government is also making significant progress following up on its ambitious plan to allocate project areas for 30 GW offshore wind by 2040. The next project areas for development on the Norwegian continental shelf will be announced in 2025.

It comes as Norway proposes a 35 billion NOK support scheme dedicated towards the first floating offshore wind tender, intended to accelerate its development. The Government aims to conduct the next tendering round for offshore wind in 2025, and, thereafter, it intends to hold regularly scheduled tendering rounds and state aid competitions leading up to 2040.