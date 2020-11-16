 
New Wave Media

November 16, 2020

OTC 2021 Postponed

© Pongbop / Adobe Stock

© Pongbop / Adobe Stock

One of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry will be postponed next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Offshore Technology Conference, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Houston annually, will be postponed from May 3-6 to August 16-19, the event's board of directors announced Monday, citing continued challenges and health and safety concerns presented by the pandemic.

"By postponing OTC to the second half of 2021, we aim to preserve the significant work of the program committee and authors, as well as minimize the economic impact this decision has on businesses in Houston and throughout the industry," organizers said amid rising coronavirus cases in the U.S.

The long-running conference has been held annually in Houston each May since 1969. At its peak in 2014, OTC drew more than 100,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.

The 2020 event was postponed and later canceled due to coronavirus challenges and concerns.

Related News

The 54 x 16.5-foot Research Vesssel Elakha which was built in 2001 at Rozema Boat Works, recently repowered with Cummins engines. Photo: Alan Haig/Brown/Cummins

Elakha: The Repowering of OSU's Valued Research Vessel

Ocean science is in high demand by scientists studying ocean acidification, wave energy, seabed composition, changing water temperatures…

Image Courtesy De Maas.

Aquaculture: Inside the De Maas’ Offshore Fish Farm

As attention increasingly turns to ocean health and sustainability, an innovative new fish farm solution was deployed earlier…

Credit: ORE Catapult

In a World's First, Spider-like Robot Deployed on Offshore Wind Turbine

In what has been described as a "world's first" a spider-like robot recently achieved its first blade walk an offshore wind turbine in the UK…

LaDawn Lounsbury (Photo: Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions)

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

U.S.-based Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions said it has appointed LaDawn Lounsbury to its Business Development Team.Lounsbury…

Image: DOE, NOAA

DOE, NOAA Challenge Innovators to Integrate Renewable Energy, Ocean Obs

The U.S. Department of Energy and NOAA announced the opening of the DEVELOP Competition within the Ocean Observing Prize…

Credit: Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

Oceaneering ROVs for Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

U.S. subsea services firm Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has selected Oceaneering for ROV and support services onboard its…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Turner Designs

Turner Designs provides innovative fluorescence-based solutions for basic environmental research, water quality analysis, environmental monitoring, and pollution control analysis. Having a unique focus on fluorescence instrumentation for over 40 years and customers throughout the world…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news