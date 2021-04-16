C-Power, Birns Connect on SeaRAY Autonomous Offshore Power System Demo

Birns Inc. and C-Power announced anew partnership in support of C-Power’s demonstration of its SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system (AOPS) at the U.S. Navy’s Wave Energy Test Site in Hawaii.

Birns is supplying Birns Millennium subsea connectors and cable assemblies for the SeaRAY AOPS being deployed in Hawaii in the summer of 2021.

C-Power has initiated commercial launch of the SeaRAY AOPS. The AOPS is an integrated offshore power generation, energy storage, data server, and communications system for support of unmanned mobile and static assets. It provides energy and bidirectional data transfer, which are essential for customers seeking to reduce costs, improve safety and unlock a wave of innovative capabilities for resident vehicles, sensor packages, and operating equipment.

Birns developed custom electro-optical high-voltage cable assemblies for energy transfer and charging of autonomous underwater vehicles and seafloor data-gathering systems, as well as real-time data delivery for the unique SeaRAY system.