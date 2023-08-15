Eco Wave Power's Wave Energy Project Connects to Israel's Power Grid

Eco Wave Power Global, a wave energy developer, said Tuesday that its station at the Port of Jaffa in Tel Aviv, EWP-EDF One, had officially connected to Israel’s national electrical grid – making it the first wave energy project to deliver electricity to the country’s power supply.

The wave energy system installed at the Port of Jaffa comprises ten floaters along the Port of Jaffa’s pre-existing breakwater. Each floater connects directly to Eco Wave Power’s land-based energy conversion unit, which enables easy access for operational maintenance and upgrades.

Now, the EWP-EDF One project will proceed to full system calibration, that is to be followed by a ceremonial “plugging in” event and demonstration in the coming months to commemorate this historic achievement, Eco Wave Power said.

"The EWP-EDF One power station we built in collaboration with and co-funding from EDF Renewables IL and the Israeli Energy Ministry. The Israeli Energy Ministry has recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as a “pioneering technology”. The EWP-EDF One power station has an installed capacity of 100 KW, enough energy to power approximately 100 homes at peak efficiency," Eco Wave Power said.

“We are proud to see our vision of sustainable wave energy becoming a reality at the Port of Jaffa,” said Eco Wave Power Founder and Chief Executive Officer Inna Braverman. “I am grateful to the EDF Renewables IL team, Israeli Energy Ministry, the Atarim Group (which manages and develops the Tel-Aviv Jaffa coastline), and my entire team at Eco Wave Power who worked tirelessly to take this project from an idea to a new source of clean energy for Israel. We believe this is just the start for wave energy and we are excited for this station to serve as a catalyst for many more projects across the globe.”



