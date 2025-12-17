Wednesday, December 17, 2025
 
USV Surveys to Aid Restoration Efforts on Scottish Loch

Source: SAMS

Restoration efforts on a Scottish loch have been boosted by experimental techniques using sea-going robotics that can identify the most suitable reintroduction sites.

Loch Melfort on the Kilchoan Estate, south of Oban, Argyll, has an ongoing oyster restoration project and is a sanctuary for the critically endangered flapper skate.

A collaboration involving scientists and robotics engineers from the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) Enterprise team, Unique Group and the University of Glasgow is currently planning a major survey of the loch, following a successful trial of autonomous surface vehicles.

The aim of the survey is to use the marine robotics to accurately survey the loch to build a habitat suitability model, which will inform the most effective site for reintroducing European flat oysters. The model will also indicate where flapper skate are most likely to lay their eggs.

Researchers on the project say a successful habitat suitability model for Loch Melfort, which has a shoreline measuring more than 22 kilometers, could pave the way for similar models to be built for similar habitats elsewhere.

Researchers will use sensors on board the robotics to measure the velocity, or speed, of the currents and sonar to help map the bathymetry of the loch. The survey is planned for early next year, with the data from the trial currently being examined to help inform the next steps.

