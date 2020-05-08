 
May 8, 2020

Wood, NERA Team Up for AI-Powered Subsea Inspections

Oil and gas engineering firm Wood has teamed up with National Energy Resources Australia (NERA) to develop and deliver an AI Inspection tool for subsea oil and gas infrastructure.

The companies say that the solution has the potential to revolutionize the way asset inspections are conducted in challenging and high-risk environments across a range of industries while increasing the speed and accuracy of issue detection, response, and resolution.

According to a statement released by NERA, Wood’s Augmented Machine Vision Solution provides a real-time inspection device capable of autonomously detecting and categorizing equipment anomalies.

"The solution will minimize safety risks, enhance asset integrity and create potential savings of AUD $2.8 billion per year for the Australian offshore energy industry alone. Improvements from better-connected operations will also be realized through faster turnaround times and reduced cost for crew and vessels," the companies said in a recent statement.

Azad Hessamodini, strategy and development president of Wood’s Technical Consulting Solutions business, said:"Outcomes from this project could potentially transform an industry where inspections are susceptible to human-error and inconsistencies. By combining Wood’s deep domain knowledge with cutting-edge AI technology, we create a safer and faster inspection approach and provide operators with more accurate and up-to-date information to help maximize the output of their assets.

