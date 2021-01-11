 
New Wave Media

January 11, 2021

Preston Joins Global Diving & Salvage as Director of Marine Technology

Alisa Preston (Photo: Global Diving & Salvage)

Alisa Preston (Photo: Global Diving & Salvage)

Global Diving & Salvage, Inc. has appointed Alisa Preston, P. Eng., as Director of Marine Technology to lead the growth of the marine services company’s underwater technology resources.

Preston will be responsible for advancing the development of sustainable and innovative marine technology and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) services as part of the overall business strategies for both Seattle-based Global and sister company MER Diving.

Preston brings to the role a background in mechanical engineering, nuclear physics, project management and entrepreneurship. She holds a BME from University of Victoria and a commercial diver certificate among numerous other certifications and achievements. Her career path includes organizational leadership roles at BC Hydro, BC Transit and Defense Construction Canada, and eight years as an engineer and supervisor at Triumf, Canada’s premier physics laboratory. She also founded and operated a diving education/certification company, and an ecotourism business. She is passionate about ocean conservation and restoration, as well as marine education.

“Alisa brings a knowledgeable and enthusiastic approach in leading our companies’ collaborative efforts to expand our underwater technology program,” said Mike Langen, Vice President of Marine Construction, Engineering and Technology. “There is a growing range of opportunity in this field, and Alisa has the knowledge, experience, and – most importantly – the personality and drive to push us forward as a leading underwater technology service provider.”

“We’re very pleased to have Alisa joining our team,” said Devon Grennan, Global President. “She brings an incredible range of talents and experience to Global and MER, along with a diverse leadership background and proven ability to grow the departments she’s been in charge of. Our technology department already does amazing work, so I’m excited to see where she takes this group in the future.”

Related News

(Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Resumes Plan to Split in Two

Franco-American oil services firm TechnipFMC Plc said on Thursday it resumed its plan to split itself into two, after delaying…

Oceanographer and Discoverer will join NOAA's ship fleet, which includes NOAA Ship Ronald H. Brown, the agency's largest research vessel. (Photo: Wes Struble/NOAA)

Thoma-Sea Marine Wins Deal to Build Pair of NOAA Oceanographic Ships

NOAA’s effort to recapitalize its aging fleet of research ships took a major step forward today with the U.S. Navy’s award of a $178…

Kovalenko I - AdobeStock

Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor…

TechnipFMC is working with a consortium on subsea hydrogen production and storage technology Deep Purple. Image from TechnipFMC.

What's In Store for 2021? More Remote, More Data, More Autonomy

Late 2018, before net-zero targets had been agreed to by most western energy giants and nations, BP came out with a goal…

Karnveer Gill joins the Greensea team.

Greensea Continues to Grow, Gill Joins Team

Sunnyvale, CA Native Karnveer Gill is Passionate about Algorithm Design and New Technology DevelopmentGreensea, creator of OPENSEA…

Photo: Valeport/THURN

Send in the Drones: First aerial drone-dipping sensors take off with Valeport

A new system for autonomous airborne hydrographic survey has been launched by THURN Group. The THURN QuickDip system of data…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ASI Group Ltd.

ASI Group Ltd.(ASI), founded in 1987 as Aquatic Sciences Inc., is a full-service engineering and marine technology company comprised of two groups; ASI Marine, which offers a full range of underwater inspection, mapping and light construction services, and ASI Water which has extensive experience in design…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news