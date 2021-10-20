Wednesday, October 20, 2021
 
New Product: OdaLog G20 Hydrogen Sulfide Data Logger

CAS Dataloggers announced the new OdaLog G20 Hydrogen Sulfide Data Logger from ThermoFisher Scientific. The G20 is the next generation of the OdaLog family featuring a digital H2S smart sensor. 

The new G20 is IP68 rated for use in harsh wastewater applications and ATEX IECEx certified for hazardous environments. OdaLog data loggers are widely used to monitor the gas level in treatment plants, sewers, collection lines, pumping stations for odor control, H2S remediation, and troubleshooting problems such as corrosion.

