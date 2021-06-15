Proserv Acquires Dron & Dickson's Abu Dhabi Business

Oil and gas services company Proserv Controls, has acquired the Middle Eastern operations of Dron & Dickson Electromechanical Contracting (DDEC) LLC, for an undisclosed fee. DDEC is a UK-based specialist in the supply, assembly, and maintenance of hazardous areas and industrial electrical equipment.

"The deal reinforces and expands the breadth of offering and capability that Proserv delivers in the Middle East and North Africa, where it has multiple sites including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha and Dammam," Proserv said.

DDEC provides electrical engineering services and Ex certified equipment (suitable for use in potentially explosive atmospheres). These products include in-house assembled Atex/IECEx approved junction boxes, LED light fixtures, and cable glands, for multiple sectors including the energy industry.

The DDEC team also supplies competent electrical and instrumentation (E&I) technicians to carry out electrical equipment installation, inspection, and maintenance, with accreditation from globally recognized bodies such as CompEx, as required for working in potentially explosive atmospheres.

In addition, as part of its wholesale activities, DDEC acts as a principal distributor for several globally recognised and market-leading hazardous area product manufacturers.

Following the transaction, DDEC business and inventory will be integrated and absorbed into Proserv’s Middle East-based service operation and will relocate to the company’s new facility in Abu Dhabi, which was opened in 2020.

Proserv’s General Manager, Abu Dhabi, Angus Rodger said:: "This deal presents genuinely exciting possibilities for us. DDEC has established excellent supplier relationships with major manufacturers of high-quality products for hazardous areas and we will make sure that the transition over to Proserv is a seamless process and we will provide those valued partners with excellent levels of support moving forwards."

“Equally, we see real potential in the service side of the business, and we look forward to assimilating DDEC’s highly qualified technicians into our own multi-skilled and talented team. By being able to send a combination of both hydraulic and electrical know-how offshore, as a single service provider, we can now cover a far wider scope of maintenance, upgrade, commissioning and installation work.”

According to Proserv, the company has built a growing service business across the Middle East, underpinned by its broad bandwidth of capabilities, including manufacturing, alongside its local experience and rapid response, with its clients including national oil companies (NOCs), among others.

"The acquisition of DDEC will help expand and enhance those ties further and will also enable Proserv to target greater service activity within gas and petroleum processing plants, so extending its current predominant focus on upstream support, both on and offshore, into midstream and downstream areas," the company said.

Colin Rowley, Managing Director, Dron & Dickson Group, said: “After nine years, we are delighted to pass on our Middle East business to Proserv. We are confident this move represents a perfect outcome for both our team members in the UAE and our highly valued supply partners. This deal allows Dron & Dickson to firmly focus on growth opportunities in the UK and European markets, and further pursue our strategic objectives both within the energy sector and diversification into new market segments.”