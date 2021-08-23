 
August 23, 2021

NOAA HSRP Public Meet Webinar set for September 1-2, 2021

NOAA Hydrographic Services Review Panel (HSRP) Federal Advisory Committee

When: Sept 1, 2021, 12:45-5:30pm EST; Sept 2, 2021, 1-5:30pm EST (Time/speakers are subject to change)

Register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5627376790601178124

The meeting will focus on issues related to hydrographic and navigation services, observations and positioning including topics affecting the NOS’ Office of Coast Survey, Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services, National Geodetic Survey, and the University of New Hampshire’s and NOAA’s Joint Hydrographic Center (JHC) and Center for Coastal Ocean Mapping. The HSRP advises the NOAA Administrator on matters that affect marine transportation, safe navigation, commercial shipping, ocean and coastal stewardship including sea level rise, resilience, flooding and inundation, coastal and marine spatial planning, geospatial and geodetic data, recreational boating, Arctic priorities, the National Spatial Reference System, the PORTS system, tides and currents, mapping and surveying, and related topics.

The meeting will have 2 special sessions highlighting: 

  1. Offshore Wind Energy and data sharing interests; and 
  2. The technology, operations and systems to support ocean surveying and mapping in less than 40 meters including lidar, satellite derived bathymetry, and multi-beam hydrographic surveys. 

There will be updates on NOS programs, as well as the ocean and coastal mapping implementation plans for NOMEC, "Establishing a National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone, June 2020", the Alaska Coastal Mapping Strategy (ACMS), coastal resilience and data, and other topics.

PUBLIC COMMENTS targeted to the HSRP members are encouraged in advance or during the meeting:

Comments targeted to the HSRP members can be submitted in advance by August 26, 2021, or during the meeting and should address the topics of the meeting and NOS’s navigation, positioning and observations services, data and products. They should be no longer than 2 minutes and not repeat other comments. If comments are submitted in advance they will be shared with the HSRP members, displayed on a slide, and posted to the website. All comments are included in the meeting public record. Please email advance letters and comments to: Melanie.Colantuno@noaa.gov, Virginia.Dentler@noaa.gov and hydroservices.panel@noaa.gov.

The final meeting agenda, background documents and presentations will be posted to the web prior to the meeting: https://www.nauticalcharts.noaa.gov/hsrp/hsrp.html

