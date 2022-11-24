Thursday, November 24, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 24, 2022

Reach Subsea to Add Two ROV Support Vessels to Its Fleet

Edda Sun - Credit: Reach Subsea

Edda Sun - Credit: Reach Subsea

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea said Thursday it had struck a deal to expand its operating fleet with two ROV support vessels.

The company said it had secured "significant vessel capacity for the coming four years" through a deal to buy the multipurpose ROV support vessel Edda Sun for $29 million and through a charter contract for the multipurpose ROV support vessel Go Electra with a duration, including options, through 2027.

"With the favorable terms on the two new vessels, and the existing charters of Havila Subsea and Deep Cygnus, Reach Subsea now has a long-term core fleet portfolio with an estimated 20-30 percent cost advantage compared to the current market. This will be further improved with the launch of the unmanned Reach Remote vessels, set for launch in 2023," Reach Subsea said.

Record high activity & solid outlook


Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea said: “We are currently seeing record high activity and face a market with a solid growth outlook for years to come. Hence, the market for vessel capacity will be very tight, but we are now perfectly positioned to maneuver and take advantage of the growing demand for both short-term and multi-year assignments,” said

The Go Electra charter agreement is for four years firm with an option to extend for one year, with, Reach Subsea said, a highly competitive fixed charter rate and a profit share arrangement.
Go Electra - Credit: Reach SubseaAlso, the company said that the purchase of the Edda Sun vessel represented a new development for Reach Subsea, as the company’s operations have so far been based on chartered vessel capacity. 

"However, the implied charter rate derived from the purchase price on the [Edda Sun] vessel is below the charter rates we are offered on other similar vessels in the market," Reach said.

"In the current market, it is attractive from a cost perspective to own parts of the ROV vessel capacity. Owning the vessel also implies a mitigation of any cost inflation risk in the coming years, as well as being able to credibly cater to our clients growing need for long term solutions,” said Jostein Alendal.©Reach Subsea

Edda Sun was built in 2009, while Go Electra was built in 2011. 

"They are both highly versatile ROV support vessels, well fit for Reach Subsea’s broad range of subsea survey, inspection and maintenance activities (IMR) as well as construction and decommissioning activities. They are fuel efficient and are capable of operating in harsh weather conditions with low down-time," the company said.

Edda Sun will be mobilized with one work-class ROV and one high-speed Surveyor Interceptor in time for the high activity season in the North Sea. Go Electra will be available for Reach Subsea early 2023 and will be mobilized with one work-class ROV and one observation ROV.

"Settlement of the Edda Sun acquisition will take place in March 2023, and is subject to consent from our banks, and satisfactory vessel inspection. Execution of the Go Electra charter agreement is also subject to satisfactory vessel inspection. Reach Subsea is considering various financing opportunities for the transaction, including debt, equity, partnering, or a combination of these sources," the company said.

Related News

According to TMC, the Allseas-designed pilot collector vehicle awaits deployment from the Hidden Gem during the first integrated system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s. -©TMC

TMC's NORI, Allseas Lift 3,000t of Seabed Nodules from Pacific Ocean

TMC, the company that describes itself as an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Nord Stream Operator Gets OK to Survey Seabed in Danish Waters

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, has been granted permission to survey an area in Danish waters…

Carcasses of the red crab, Pleuroncodes planipes, photographed using the autonomous vehicle Autsub6000 during seabed surveys conducted in the NE abyssal Pacific. Image courtesy NOC

Massive Fall of Deep-sea Dead Red Crabs ... What Does it Mean?

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have made a surprise discovery of thousands of dead swimming crabs…

©JDR

UK: JDR Starts Construction of $148,M Subsea Cable Manufacturing Plant

Subsea cable supplier JDR Cable Systems (JDR) has started construction of its new subsea cable manufacturing facility in Cambois…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering…

In this RFI, ‘mooring technologies’ means any equipment to permanently secure a full-scale floating support structure in position within a deep water (60m+) offshore wind energy array including mooring lines, anchors, and all associated components.- ©DOE

DOE Seeks Input on Mooring & Anchoring Systems for Floating Wind

The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking input on research needs related to floating offshore wind energy mooring and anchoring systems.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

High Definition Hydrographic Survey in Extreme Tidal Sites

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Part-time Instructor Sea Term Deck Training Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news