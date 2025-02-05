Wednesday, February 5, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 5, 2025

Researchers Investigate Costal Wave Breaking

(Credit: Ray Bilcliff)

(Credit: Ray Bilcliff)

Scientists from the University College London (UCL), the National Oceanography Centre (NOC), and the École Normale Supérieure (ENS) Paris-Saclay have joined forces to shed more light on the role of coastal wave breaking in global climate modeling.

Under the WAVECLIM project, scientists from UCL, NOC and ENS will use novel observations of coastal wave breaking, advanced modeling, and machine learning to determine the importance of the coastal wave breaking, deemed notoriously complex and challenging-to-measure phenomenon.

Specifically, the WAVECLIM project will look to fill a gap in understanding the role these often dramatic coastal processes play in global climate modeling. 

The project will use advanced sensor technology and machine learning to capture and integrate coastal wave-breaking dynamics into predictive models. State-of-the-art monitoring equipment, including LIDAR, drones, and stereoscopic cameras, will be deployed to provide unprecedented data on coastal wave breaking under diverse conditions.

Machine learning models trained on these observations will be integrated into climate models, addressing biases and enhancing the accuracy of future climate predictions.

Through this collaboration, the partners aim to address critical knowledge gaps, paving the way for improved representation of coastal seas complexities in the next generation of climate models.

The innovative project is one of the first opportunity seeds in the UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency's (ARIA) Scoping Our Planet opportunity space, announced in October 2024. ARIA’s seed funding supports ambitious research that can challenge assumptions, open up new research paths, and provide steps toward new capabilities.

Related News

The Supporter 6000 ROV (Credit: Kystdesign)

Kystdesign to Deliver Advanced ROV to Dutch NIOZ

Engineering firm Kystdesign has a contract with the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ) for the construction…

(Credit: Fugro)

NOAA Engages Fugro for Hydrographic Survey Services

Fugro has secured a new five-year contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for hydrographic…

© sakkmesterke / Adobe Stock

Cables Hold the Key to Quantum Communications

Speaking on Marine Technology TV this week, Dr Tim Gallaudet, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (ret) and CEO of Ocean STL Consulting…

An underwater drone navigates a seaweed bed on Sweden's west coast. Photo: Ivan Stenius

Europe’s Seafood Farmers Get Boost from AI Research

Underwater drones adapted to cold Nordic waters, and sensors that listen to the sounds of fish eating. These are some of…

© Paulo Violis / Adobe Stock

Carbon Dumping

Australia has a reputation for naming animals based on their color: the red belly black snake, the red necked wallaby. More…

© GeraldRobertFischer / Adobe Stock

There’s Plenty More “Fish” in the Sea

This week at Marine Technology News...One of the earliest documented examples of biomimicry is attributed to Leonardo da…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● NOAA

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news