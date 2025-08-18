 
August 18, 2025

Robosys Wins Contract For USV Integrated Maritime Autonomy Solution

Robosys Automation, a maritime autonomy developer, and new customer, the University of Plymouth (UoP), have announced a contract to deliver an integrated advanced maritime autonomy solution for an ASV C-Enduro USV.

Robosys will provide its VOYAGER AI Autonomous Navigation System (ANS) to the University, to seamlessly operate a C-Enduro Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV).

The C-Enduro USV, named 'Bauza,' undertakes hydrographic and oceanographic surveying and training. The Royal Navy has awarded the University of Plymouth a contract to supply the USV, which will be integrated with Robosys' VOYAGER AI software, enabling it to efficiently, intelligently, and safely perform over-the-horizon data gathering operations.

Robosys Automation’s VOYAGER AI Autonomous Navigation System provides a single, integrated user experience, featuring Mission Planner, Situational Awareness featuring Radar, AIS and Tracks overlaying of ENC S57 Charts, with AutoPilot Control featuring Routing, Waypoints, Loiter, Collision Avoidance, Obstacle Avoidance, and Anti-Grounding.

In addition, Robosys’ recently launched USV Remote Control Waistpack will be provided to extend the USVs capabilities, through delivering full wireless remote control in any weather conditions from any local range mothercraft or shoreside short range, which is seamlessly switchable with the University’s Remote Operations Centre (ROC).

Robosys’ flagship maritime autonomy and vessel control software, VOYAGER AI, is regarded as the world’s foremost maritime artificial intelligence (AI) software in its sphere, delivering proven advanced navigation, CADA, and decision aid solutions, to IMO Degree 4 Maritime Autonomy.

Integration of Robosys’ VOYAGER AI suite into the University of Plymouth’s C-Enduro USV is planned for Q3 2025.

