 
New Wave Media

August 12, 2021

Robosys Testing Advanced Navigation Systems on the Solent

Robosys’ autonomous navigating test vessel ‘Roborat’ cruising on the Solent verifying Voyager 100’s collision avoidance decisions. (Photo: Robosys)

Robosys’ autonomous navigating test vessel ‘Roborat’ cruising on the Solent verifying Voyager 100’s collision avoidance decisions. (Photo: Robosys)

Robosys’ latest product, Voyager 100, is aimed at commercial and workboat vessels and is currently going through a vigorous system-verification series of tests to check and verify that the system is avoiding collisions by making safe and COLREGS compliant decisions – autonomously.

For more than a decade, Robosys has been providing Advanced Navigation Systems for manned and unmanned vessels, offering a 24/7 autonomous Situation Awareness capability to keep vessels safe from collision with other vessels or objects. Although COVID-19 has impacted some procedures in the last two years, being able to operate as a manned or unmanned vessel has allowed good progress to be made this year to achieve top performance of the autonomous system.

While initial development work can be made on simulators, the ultimate test of any navigation system is on a vessel at sea. With that in mind, Robosys Automation Ltd opted for the challenging location of the Solent and surroundings as a testing area for their software. It has all the ingredients for thorough testing: busy waterway, weather, a wide variety of vessels from large container ships, through warships to rowing boats.

An important feature of collision avoidance is to make sure the avoiding action doesn’t itself cause another collision danger. There is a set of clear international rules giving guidance on this subject called Collision Regulations at sea (COLREGS) and it is important that these regulations are followed. Voyager navigational software has to follow and obey these regulations. This is just one of many trials that are putting Voyager through its paces to verify that it is compliant with COLREGS. COLREGS even prescribe action to be taken if the other vessel is ignoring the rules.

This and many other features are included in the algorithms running the Voyager software and are part of the many testing scenarios the Roborat is trialing in real life in the waters off Portsmouth and Southampton.

Related News

For Illustration only - pixone3d/AdobeStock

ROV Services Market Update

Chart courtesy Kimberlite International Oilfield Research The ROV Services market continues to be a key component for helping…

Tugs guide the Department of the Navy's Floating Instrument Platform (FLIP) from her berth at the Nimitz Marine Facility in Point Loma, Calif. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

Eye on the Navy: Navy extends Life for Research Ships, but Says Farewell to FLIP

The U.S. Navy’s three Global class oceanographic research ships (AGORs) have received a new lease on life. The ships-- R/V Thomas G.

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Subsea UK is embarking on a new adventure as The Global Underwater Hub, a new organization with already nearly $18 million in funding.

© scharfsinn86/AdobeStock

‘Co-Opt’ Project funded to Develop Tools to Protect Coastal Communities

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in partnership with The University of Liverpool, Cranfield University and St Andrews…

Image courtesy Archer Knight

An Overview of the Work Class ROV Market

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry.

Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)

EMILY: Hydronalix Finds new Uses for Unmanned Surface Vessel Technology

EMILY may be a small unmanned surface vessel (USV), but she’s a big idea that keeps getting bigger.EMILY is the Emergency…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DNV GL

Driven by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, DNV GL enables organizations to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. During Oceanology 2014 we will present our comprehensive underwater technology services in terms of certification…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Engineer

● Hollywood, FL, United States

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news