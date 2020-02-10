ROVOP Launches In-house Inspection Service

Subsea robotics firm ROVOP announced the addition of full in-house inspection service, to complement its range of underwater robotics technologies.

With a fleet of 51 remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) including work class, light work class and observation class, ROVOP now has the ability to provide its clients with a complete inspection service, covering the preparation of inspection procedures, project execution offshore, reporting and inspection and asset integrity data management, the company said.

Working closely with its survey and non-destructive testing (NDT) partners, ROVOP’s capabilities include a full suite of inspection and survey services globally, which includes pre-lay surveys, as-built surveys, metrology, decommissioning, pipeline/structural inspections and underwater inspection in lieu of dry docking (UWILD).

The new service will be headed up by Inspection Manager Andy Freeman and Inspection Services Project Manager Dan Jones, who between them have nearly 30 years’ experience in the industry. ROVOP is now uniquely positioned to service the inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) markets across the North American, European, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.