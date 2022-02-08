 
Sabertooth Helps in the Hunt for Shackleton's Long Lost Endurance

Image courtesy Saab Seaeye

Image courtesy Saab Seaeye

A pair of Saab Sabertooth robotic vehicels will go under the Antarctic ice in the hunt for the wreck of the Endurance, sunk during Shackleton’s ill-fated expedition in 1915.

Lowered by helicopter, the Sabertooths will be sent through a prepared hole cut in the ice to embark on a 160km search mission to find, survey and film the wreck, believed to be 3000m (nearly two miles) underwater, its precise location unknown.

Both Sabertooths are currently aboard an icebreaker with the research teams, heading for Antarctica.

The multi-role, 3000m rated, Saab Sabertooth is a roaming and hovering robot that can operate in both fully autonomous and tethered modes.

