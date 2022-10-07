 
New Wave Media

October 7, 2022

Safety Concerns: Norway Inspects Europipe II Subsea Gas Pipeline to Germany

Credit: Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Credit: Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Norway has deployed a specialist vessel to inspect a subsea gas pipeline to Germany because of safety concerns after suspected sabotage last month on two Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to sources and data.

Norway, Europe's largest gas supplier, last week put its energy sector on high alert, deploying its navy and air force to patrol offshore facilities and placing soldiers at onshore gas processing plants after the Sept. 26 Nord Stream blasts.

The Havila Subsea, an oil service vessel equipped with remotely operated subsea vehicles, was deployed on Oct. 5 to survey the Europipe II pipeline that runs from the Kaarstoe gas plant in Norway to Dornum in Germany, Refinitiv vessel-tracking data shows. 

Jostein Alendal, chief executive of Reach Subsea, which operates Havila Subsea, told Reuters the inspection was ordered by Equinor, which carries out pipeline inspections on behalf of offshore gas system operator Gassco.

"For security considerations, we cannot go into detail about specific measures," a Gassco spokesperson said in an email. 

Equinor said in an emailed statement to Reuters that "the security level has been raised for installations and infrastructure on the NCS (Norwegian Continental Shelf)" and that precautionary measures have been taken relating to the pipeline network.

The company said it did not want to provide further detail because of security considerations. It added, however, that it does carry out pipeline surveys on behalf of Gassco.

Norway's military declined to comment on offshore pipeline surveys or other specific offshore security measures.

"Knowledge about these measures makes it easier for an actor to avoid them," a military spokesperson said in an email.

Europipe II is possibly the most important Norwegian pipeline, said Tor Ivar Stroemmen, a senior lecturer at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy.

"A major interruption of the flow of gas to Germany could cause political pressures changing the dynamics of the ongoing stand-off with Russia," Stroemmen said.

An industry source told Reuters that Norway is inspecting critical oil and gas infrastructure, including pipelines, for possible explosives or sabotage attempts.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, relied heavily on Russian gas supplies from Russia until supplies were cut after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

The 658km Europipe II has capacity of 71 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day, about a fifth of Norway's total pipeline exports.

Sweden's Security Service said on Thursday that a crime scene investigation of the two pipelines has strengthened suspicions of "gross sabotage" involving detonations.

Havila Subsea - https://tmsnrt.rs/3V7zuWh

 (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Ron BoussoAdditional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in OsloEditing by David Goodman)

Related News

Credit: CorPower Ocean

CorPower Ocean, Maersk Supply Service Install Subsea Export Cable for Wave Energy Project in Portugal

CorPower Ocean, a Sweden-based developer of wave energy converters, and Danish offshore vessel owner Maersk Supply Service…

Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Shearwater to Introduce Deepwater Dual-ROV OBN Deployment Vessel

Marine seismic survey services specialist Shearwater GeoServices is set to introduce its first dual ROV seismic vessel, which…

European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries. (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister…

Credit: Proserv

Proserv Acquires Stake in Power System Monitoring Expert, Synaptec

Global controls technology company Proserv has acquired a minority stake in Glasgow-based power system monitoring expert…

Steve Thur, Ph.D. Credit: NOAA

Steve Thur Named Director of NOAA Research

Steve Thur, Ph.D., a nationally recognized leader in coastal science and management, has been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M.

(Photo: U.S Navy)

Iran Caught Trying to Capture US Navy Sea Drone

The U.S. Navy said it thwarted an Iranian attempt to capture one if its unmanned surface vessels (USV) in the Arabian Gulf.While…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tritech International Ltd

Established in 1991, Tritech International Limited [Tritech] began with the aim of producing an innovative range of subsea products for the offshore oil & gas industry, military and other world-wide subsea markets. As specialists in the production of high performance acoustic sensors…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

High Definition Hydrographic Survey in Extreme Tidal Sites

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news