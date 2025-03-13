 
New Wave Media

March 13, 2025

Saildrone, Palantir Technologies Partner for Maritime AI Solutions

Saildrone and Palantir Technologies partner to enable the scaling of autonomous systems to deliver maritime AI solutions. Credit: Saildrone/Business Wire

Saildrone and Palantir Technologies partner to enable the scaling of autonomous systems to deliver maritime AI solutions. Credit: Saildrone/Business Wire

Saildrone announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies to enable the scaling of autonomous systems to deliver maritime AI solutions in an era of mounting global threats and critically constrained shipbuilding capacity.

Saildrone operates the world’s largest fleet of operationally deployed USVs, providing maritime domain awareness to the U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security, and international allies. The autonomous vehicles utilize edge-computing AI/ML algorithms to monitor activities both above and below the sea surface, detecting threats including narcotics trafficking, illegal fishing operations, and adversary submarines.

With a decade of operations and nearly two million nautical miles sailed globally, Saildrone has amassed a comprehensive dataset of maritime intelligence at the sea surface. Palantir’s AI capabilities will fuse this proprietary dataset with other external sources, delivering insights for maritime intelligence, surveillance, and targeting applications.

Related News

A new study shows cross-country collaboration in tackling marine plastic pollution could yield significant economic and environmental returns. Credit: Plymouth Marine Labs

Plymouth Marine Lab: Study Shows Benefits of Cross-Country Plastic Pollution Management

A new study shows cross-country collaboration in tackling marine plastic pollution yields significant economic and environmental returns…

Teledyne Marine partners with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake in the Wye Valley. Credit: Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine autonomously surveys DEEP's quarry lake in Wye Valley

Teledyne Marine joined forces with Maritime Robotics and DEEP to survey DEEP's quarry lake, affectionately referred to as Loch Lye…

Image courtesy OceaniQ

Turbidity Currents and Their Effects on Subsea Fibre Optic Cables

When sediment becomes suspended within a mass of water, this increase in density causes the water body to begin moving downslope…

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting…

Hugin Superior AUV (Credit: Kongsberg)

Kongsberg Discovery’s Hugin AUV Passes US Navy Trials

Kongsberg Discovery has completed acceptance testing of a HUGIN Superior Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) system for the…

Illustration (Credit: Fincantieri)

EDGE and Fincantieri Deepen Partnership for Underwater Protection Solutions

EDGE and Fincantieri have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU), deepening their cooperation through joint venture Maestral…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Build a Weather Station Tailored to Your Application
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news