Saildrone, Palantir Technologies Partner for Maritime AI Solutions

Saildrone announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies to enable the scaling of autonomous systems to deliver maritime AI solutions in an era of mounting global threats and critically constrained shipbuilding capacity.

Saildrone operates the world’s largest fleet of operationally deployed USVs, providing maritime domain awareness to the U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security, and international allies. The autonomous vehicles utilize edge-computing AI/ML algorithms to monitor activities both above and below the sea surface, detecting threats including narcotics trafficking, illegal fishing operations, and adversary submarines.

With a decade of operations and nearly two million nautical miles sailed globally, Saildrone has amassed a comprehensive dataset of maritime intelligence at the sea surface. Palantir’s AI capabilities will fuse this proprietary dataset with other external sources, delivering insights for maritime intelligence, surveillance, and targeting applications.