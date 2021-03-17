 
New Wave Media

March 17, 2021

Deep Sea Science:Deep Sea Reveals Insights on Human Immunity

Image courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Image courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists have discovered bacteria from the deep sea with components that are unrecognizable by the human immune system and may hold important properties in the development of cancer treatments and vaccines, according to a collaborative study published in Science Immunology.

The findings, published last week, contradict the long-held belief that human cells can recognize any bacteria they come across. The study, conducted by researchers at the Rotjan Marine Ecology Lab at Boston University, the Kagan Lab at Boston Children's Hospital and the government of Kiribati, looked at the properties of bacteria from the deep sea collected on a Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition in the Southern Pacific Ocean.

Bacteria from the deep sea were found to have "immuno-silent properties" that neither harm nor benefit the body and in fact are not even detected by the immune system. Those unique properties could be used to better understand how the human immune system is programmed to attack foreign invaders like bacteria or viruses, and could have great potential in developing novel therapeutic treatments for cancer and other diseases (patents pending).

Schmidt Ocean's research vessel Falkor traveled to the Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA) in 2017 with an interdisciplinary team of scientists to explore and document the region's deep sea ecosystems for the first time. PIPA is the largest and deepest of the UNESCO World Heritage sites and the first internationally recognized Marine Protected Area (MPA) to be established by a least developed nation – The Republic of Kiribati. Over 80 percent of the deep-sea microbes and bacteria collected were found to be immuno-silent to mammals.

“The diversity of chemical structures expressed by microbial life in the deep sea is totally underexplored and was completely unexpected,” said Randi Rotjan, research assistant professor at Boston University, co–chief scientist of the Phoenix Islands Protected Area, and co–lead author of the paper. “This paper provides the first detailed examples and lays the foundational groundwork, but there is so much more to be done.”

Rotjan, whose research focuses on how living corals respond to wounds from predators, says that the interdisciplinary nature of their team was also a major strength. “Studies like these help to demonstrate the value of marine protected areas and conservation. Although most of the deep sea is unknown and unseen, it is clear that it has transformative potential both for the ocean and for ourselves.

Image courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

“The deep sea may harbor the world's largest resource of exciting biomolecules to enable new immunotherapies--much larger than Rainforests,” says Jonathan Kagan, PhD, Boston Children’s Hospital. “And importantly, we learned that our immune defenses are not universal--they work best to detect bacteria from the local habitat.”

In June, research vessel Falkor will return to PIPA under Rotjan, who will be joined by PhD student Anna Gauthier, lead author of the paper in Science Immunology, who is co-mentored by both Rotjan and Jonathan Kagan, the Marian R. Neutra, PhD Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and the Director of Basic Research at Boston Children’s Hospital. The team will also include a Kiribati collaborator and other collaborators from Boston University and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. In addition to ecologically characterizing the deep sea coral and sponge communities, the team hopes to investigate the innate immune potential of the deep-sea corals themselves, culturing and testing the response of living corals against diverse bacteria while at sea. The results from the current study and potential outcomes from future work help to further justify the importance of marine conservation for the future of healthy ecosystems, and healthy humans.

Related News

Credit: vipaladi/AdobeStock

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

After several false starts, 2021 is the year when the U.S. offshore wind industry begins to realize its potential. This is according to Philip Lewis…

Kraken's SeaPower Battery - Image: Kraken

Kraken Secures New Subsea Batteries, Sonar Contracts and $1.5M Funding

Canadian subsea technology company Kraken Robotics on Thursday announced new contracts for subsea batteries and synthetic…

Caused by storm and tidal surges, coastal inundation poses a significant risk for seaside communities around the world. (Image source: UKHO).

UKHO Launches Innovation Challenge to Address Coastal Problems

Latest stage in ADMIRALTY Marine Innovation Program invites participants to develop solutions that use marine geospatial…

Fincantieri to Build Two Submarines for Italian Navy for $1.64B

Italy's Fincantieri will sign as prime contractor a contract worth 1.35 billion euros ($1.64 billion) for the construction…

© andrej pol / Adobe Stock

A Net-zero Future Depends on the Ocean’s Ability to Absorb Carbon

Most of us growing up along Canada’s East Coast never worried about hurricane season. Except for those working at sea, we…

Canada's Ocean SuperCluster Invests in Collaboration

RBR announced significant funding from Canada's Ocean Supercluster’s Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program (AOSP) for a new…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay LLC

With more than 3,000 Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) in service around the world, VideoRay has clearly become the global leader in Observation ROV technology. VideoRay is an extremely portable, affordable, and reliable solution for underwater operations including surveys…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news