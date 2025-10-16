New Scour Protection Installed at Rampion Offshore Wind Farm

RWE and UK-based designer ARC marine have achieved a global first at Rampion Offshore Wind Farm with the installation of Reef cubes® as undersea protection for turbine foundations.

The solution is designed to protect the critical energy infrastructure from strong currents in the subsea environment, while creating new and extending existing living marine habitats.

Around 75,000 Reef cubes® ranging in size from 15cm to 35cm have been installed at the base of one of the turbines at the Rampion offshore wind farm, by specialist contractor Rohde Nielsen. It is the first real-world deployment of the patented Reef cubes® as scour protection at an operational wind farm, and forms part of the Reef Enhancement for Scour Protection (RESP) pilot.

Use of scour protection is standard practice at offshore wind farms and usually involves placing layers of rock on the seabed around the base of a turbine foundation. Reef cubes® offer an alternative that provides equally effective protection from erosion but also enhanced biodiversity. They are modular, lighter, easy to install, and designed to turn protection zones into thriving ecosystems. The structure of the cubes provides habitats for marine life, supports fish populations, shellfish colonisation, and broader ecosystem development. At just one of the Rampion turbines, the Reef cubes® are providing a habitat surface area of 25,000 square metres.

Tom Birbeck, CEO of ARC marine, said: “This project is a landmark moment for ARC marine and our Reef cubes® technology. By using a patented shape and optimised surface texture, the Reef cubes® provide over 100% more volume of habitat spaces than standard rock protection and 38% more surface area. Seeing them installed at Rampion demonstrates their potential to deliver dual benefits: robust scour protection and the creation of new marine habitats. This installation marks the start of global deployment potential for Reef cubes® at offshore turbines and platforms. They are scalable, locally sourced, cost-effective and fully aligned with incoming biodiversity net gain requirements and we are proud to work with RWE on pioneering a new generation of nature-inclusive offshore wind solutions.”

Ecological and geophysical surveys will be conducted between 2026 and 2030 to assess the cubes’ performance as a scour protection system and to study how marine life interacts with the structures over time.



