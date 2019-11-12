SeaBird Wins New OBN Survey

Norwegian seismic company SeaBird Exploration has received a letter of intent for the exclusive provision of source vessel services for an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey.



The survey will take place in the Eastern Hemisphere, said the global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.



The survey is expected to start in Q1 2020, with an approximate duration of 60 – 90 days.



SeaBird did not disclose the name of the client nor the value of the contract.



SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market.



Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). It operates a fleet of six survey vessels.