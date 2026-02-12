Seafloor Systems Inc. as US Channel Partner for GeoAcousticd

GeoAcoustics Ltd, a leader in hydroacoustic survey technology, has announced a new channel partnership with Seafloor Systems Inc., a California-based specialist in integrated hydrographic survey solutions. The agreement sees Seafloor Systems represent the entire GeoAcoustics product portfolio in the United States, including the GeoSwath 4 bathymetric sonar, GeoScan side scan sonar, and GeoPulse sub-bottom profiler systems.

Founded in 1999, Seafloor Systems is known for uncrewed systems, survey-grade integration, and customer-focused engineering. With a strong base in the US hydrographic and geophysical survey sector, Seafloor Systems is well positioned to provide sales, service, and integration support for GeoAcoustics technologies across inland, coastal, and offshore projects.

With a focus on operational efficiency and data quality, GeoAcoustics systems are designed to perform in demanding environments and diverse applications from seabed mapping and dredging surveys to infrastructure inspection and rapid environmental assessment.