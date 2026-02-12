Thursday, February 12, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 12, 2026

Seafloor Systems Inc. as US Channel Partner for GeoAcousticd

  • Credit: Seafloor Systems
  • Credit: Seafloor Systems
  • Credit: Seafloor Systems Credit: Seafloor Systems
  • Credit: Seafloor Systems Credit: Seafloor Systems

GeoAcoustics Ltd, a leader in hydroacoustic survey technology, has announced a new channel partnership with Seafloor Systems Inc., a California-based specialist in integrated hydrographic survey solutions. The agreement sees Seafloor Systems represent the entire GeoAcoustics product portfolio in the United States, including the GeoSwath 4 bathymetric sonar, GeoScan side scan sonar, and GeoPulse sub-bottom profiler systems.

Founded in 1999, Seafloor Systems is known for uncrewed systems, survey-grade integration, and customer-focused engineering. With a strong base in the US hydrographic and geophysical survey sector, Seafloor Systems is well positioned to provide sales, service, and integration support for GeoAcoustics technologies across inland, coastal, and offshore projects.

With a focus on operational efficiency and data quality, GeoAcoustics systems are designed to perform in demanding environments and diverse applications from seabed mapping and dredging surveys to infrastructure inspection and rapid environmental assessment.

Related News

© NUWC

NUWC Division Newport Looks to Build Partnerships, Hosts Rhode Island Commerce Officials

As the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport looks to expand on its “Mastery of the Seas at All Depths” strategic vision…

© Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative of New England

MRECo Develops Two Marine Energy Test Sites in Massachusetts

The Marine Renewable Energy Collaborative of New England (MRECo) is developing and improving two ocean testing sites in Massachusetts…

Research Vessel Falkor (too) with ROV SuBastian deployed in the South Atlantic Ocean during the expedition. © Misha Vallejo Prut / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Argentina’s Deep Sea Is More Biodiverse Than Scientists Thought

On an Argentinian-led science expedition aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too), a science team observed stunning…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Tests SeaBat Sonar at SeaSEC Harbor Challenge

Teledyne Marine has successfully demonstrated its advanced sonar technology during the SeaSEC Harbour Protection Challenge…

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri Launches Italian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Ship

Fincantieri has launched Italian Navy’s newly built hydro-oceanographic ship (N.I.O.M.) Quirinale at its integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso…

Ultralife Corporation to Display Battery Technology at Oceanology International 2026

Battery manufacturer Ultralife Corporation will be exhibiting at Oceanology International London from March 10-12 at the ExCel Centre.

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Maintaining Position and Precision in Challenging ROV Missions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Alaska Boat Captain-Prince William Sound

● Pangaea Adventures
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news