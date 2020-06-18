 
New Wave Media

June 18, 2020

Seamec Awards Fugro a 3-Year IRM Deal Offshore India

Image Credit: Fugro

Image Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore services company Fugro has won a 3-year inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) contract with Seamec in India.

Under the contract, Fugro will support Seamec's asset management project for oil company  ONGC off the west coast of India.

Fugro will provide Seamec with work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services for 3 years from mid-June, with the option of a 2-year extension.

The Seamec project involves inspection, repair, and maintenance of ONGC Mumbai’s offshore assets, which comprise processing and wellhead platforms, risers, subsea pipelines, pipeline end manifolds, single buoy moorings and single point moorings. 

Fugro’s ROV services will support critical IRM activities including marine growth removal, cathodic potential, and thickness measurements of jacket structures and subsea pipelines. Fugro’s work class ROV is equipped with specialist tools effective in water depths from 10 m to 150 m and it will be operated by experienced local personnel.

Fugro has provided Seamec with IRM, positioning and construction support solutions for the past 8 years. 

 

