Tuesday, February 4, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 4, 2025

Secretive Slugs May Unlock WA’s Hidden Marine Biodiversity

  • Copyright_Curtin University
  • Copyright_ Curtin University
  • Copyright_Curtin University Copyright_Curtin University
  • Copyright_ Curtin University Copyright_ Curtin University

In collaboration with international experts, Curtin University researchers are searching WA’s northern coastline for an essential and abundant but little-known group of marine slugs, the Onchidiidae.

These air-breathing slugs live on rocky and muddy shores, hiding at high tide and emerging at low tide to feed and reproduce, playing a significant role in coastal ecosystems. However, despite their high numbers, they’ve never been adequately documented along any part of Australia’s coastline until now.

Visiting from Pennsylvania State University, Adjunct Professor Benoît Dayrat from Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences said the research filled a crucial knowledge gap. WA’s northern coastline is incredibly biodiverse, rivaling the Great Barrier Reef, yet there are many species we still know very little about. More than 5000 marine species in the Pilbara and many more in the Kimberley have been documented over the past few decades, however groups such as the Onchidiidae family of marine slugs, remain poorly understood. This project places a microscope on these slugs, which might seem unremarkable but hold valuable clues about our coastal ecosystems, how they function, and how they might be protected.

Part of the eDGES (eDNA for Global Environmental Studies) partnership between Curtin University and BHP, the project involves DNA sequencing and preservation of specimens collected from Carnarvon, Learmonth, Port Hedland, and Broome, with further field studies planned soon for Dampier and Onslow.

Related News

© sakkmesterke / Adobe Stock

Cables Hold the Key to Quantum Communications

Speaking on Marine Technology TV this week, Dr Tim Gallaudet, Rear Admiral, U.S. Navy (ret) and CEO of Ocean STL Consulting…

The FET Perry XLX EVO II will be delivered in Q2 2025 to ACSM. Image courtesy FET

FET to Supply Spain's ACSM with ROV, LARS

Forum Energy Technology (FET) won a contract to provide a work class ROV system and a Dynacon Launch and Recovery System (LARS) to ACSM…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Lands Another Offshore Wind Job in UK

Norwegian seismic specialist TGS has secured another offshore wind site characterization contract on the U.K. continental shelf…

Image courtesy Sid Hynes

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters Unleash New Tech

Unlocking new levels of multibeam performance with Norwegian Subsea MRUMotion Reference Units (MRUs) are crucial in bathymetric survey technology…

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Integrates Biofouling Protection Coatings for Sonars

Teledyne Marine to announced the integration of ClearSignal, a leading biofouling protection coating, into its SeaBat and…

© GeraldRobertFischer / Adobe Stock

There’s Plenty More “Fish” in the Sea

This week at Marine Technology News...One of the earliest documented examples of biomimicry is attributed to Leonardo da…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Vehicle Technology: Expanding Mission Potential
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news