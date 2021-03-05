Seiche and Deep Vision to Develop Real-time Marine Mammal Tracking System

Seiche Ltd and Deep Vision Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a real-time camera system for automated detection, geo-location and quantification of marine mammals

to establish a collaborative relationship in support of their respective business interests.

Seiche has expertise in the field of maritime environmental monitoring, having developed a unique camera system, as implemented in its Mini Dual Camera, that has been specifically designed to aid the observation and monitoring of marine mammals (and other surface, and near surface objects).

Deep Vision has expertise in the field of computer vision and unsupervised machine learning. The company has developed an advanced, unique, passive EO/IR technology that provides robust, real-time detection and tracking of marine mammals, vessels and other maritime assets on, or near, the surface of the water.

Under this MoU, the two companies will advance collaborative efforts to develop a real-time camera-based system that can automatically detect, geo-locate, and quantify the presence of marine mammals and other maritime assets. The system will be resilient under all weather conditions and operable at both surface level and above, e.g. mast mounted for ships. By leveraging state-of-the-art unsupervised machine learning techniques, the system will be truly autonomous.

Mark Burnett, CEO of Seiche Ltd, said, “We are excited to be working with Deep Vision and their cutting-edge technologies, particularly their software capabilities that can rapidly assess changes in the environment and automatically tune detection algorithms to optimize performance. Our Seiche camera systems are currently providing environmental monitoring to clients around the world and this is an important next step in the provision of this technology to further protect marine life.”

Alan Parslow, CEO, Deep Vision, added, “We are thrilled to be working with Seiche, one of the most respected and forward-looking environmental monitoring companies on the planet. We are confident that the proposed system, once realized, will become a significant tool in protecting marine life. We are certain that such a tool is crucial for the ultimate survival of the North Atlantic right whale.”