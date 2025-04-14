 
Svitzer, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Sign EcoTow Agreement to Drive Decarbonization

Svitzer has signed a global EcoTow agreement with the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group. Credit: Svitzer

Svitzer has signed a global EcoTow agreement with the Wallenius Wilhelmsen group. The agreement marks a step in Svitzer’s decarbonization journey and supports Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s ambition to reduce Scope 3 emissions across Svitzer’s global operations.

The agreement covers tug jobs across key markets such as Australia, the UK, and Scandinavia. By applying the mass balance principle, Svitzer can use biofuels across its network and bank the resulting CO₂ savings in its emissions ledger. These are then allocated to Wallenius Wilhelmsen, allowing the company to reduce emissions related to towage.

“This collaboration demonstrates the importance of partnerships in our decarbonization efforts. Working with a like-minded partner like Svitzer gives us a reliable path to reduce emissions beyond our direct operations,” said Ove Moring, Senior Manager Supplier Contracting & Equipment, Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The deal reflects a growing customer demand for voluntary emissions reduction schemes that go beyond regulatory requirements. It also illustrates how Svitzer’s differentiated approach can support customers in accelerating their climate strategies.

“We see EcoTow not only as a solution for today, but as a bridge to more transformative change,” added Svitzer’s Head of Decarbonisation, Gareth Prowse. 

