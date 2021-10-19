Wednesday, October 20, 2021
 
Seismic Survey: Bluepulse from Sercel Designed for 'Sensitive' Marine Areas

Sercel launched Bluepulse, a marine acoustic source that is a purpose-built to help protect marine wildlife from high-frequency emissions while maintaining highly accurate and reliable results for seismic acquisition.

Bluepulse is compatible with all existing peripherals, and existing G-Source and G-Source II units can be upgraded with Bluepulse technology, helping to save up to 40% on the cost of fleet conversions.

The new units offer available range options in three different casings, 22 different volumes and with two frequency limits (100Hz and 200Hz) to comply with regulatory environmental standards and restrictions. 

