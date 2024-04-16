TechnipFMC Picks Up ‘Large’ Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Off Guyana

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘large contract’ from ExxonMobil to supply subsea production systems for the Whiptail development in Guyana’s Stabroek block.

TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver 48 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

For TechnipFMC, a ‘large contract’ is valued between $500 million and $1 billion.

“ExxonMobil Guyana will utilize our Subsea 2.0 systems and manifolds, which help provide schedule certainty. We have already delivered more than 100 subsea trees for ExxonMobil Guyana – the location of one of the world’s fastest developing basins – and we look forward to deepening our relationship with them through Whiptail,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Whiptail is TechnipFMC’s most recent award from ExxonMobil Guyana, where the company has been awarded subsea production system contracts since the first contract award in 2017 for Liza Phase 1.

Earlier in April, the Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem received authorization to proceed with the execution of works for Whiptail oilfield development.

Saipem’s scope of work entails the detailed Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of a subsea production facility, and the company said it will use its FDS2 vessels, Castorone and Constellation, for the offshore installation.

ExxonMobil also awarded a contract to SBM Offshore to construct and install the Jaguar FPSO for the Whiptail project.

The FPSO will be designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day with water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

The unit will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,630 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

ExxonMobil Guyana is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek block, Hess Guyana Exploration holds a 30% interest, with CNOOC Petroleum Guyana in charge of the remaining 25% interest.