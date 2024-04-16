 
New Wave Media

April 16, 2024

TechnipFMC Picks Up ‘Large’ Subsea Contract for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail Off Guyana

Subsea 2.0 tree deployed offshore Brazil (Credit: TechnipFMC)

Subsea 2.0 tree deployed offshore Brazil (Credit: TechnipFMC)

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has secured a ‘large contract’ from ExxonMobil to supply subsea production systems for the Whiptail development in Guyana’s Stabroek block.

TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver 48 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

For TechnipFMC, a ‘large contract’ is valued between $500 million and $1 billion.

“ExxonMobil Guyana will utilize our Subsea 2.0 systems and manifolds, which help provide schedule certainty. We have already delivered more than 100 subsea trees for ExxonMobil Guyana – the location of one of the world’s fastest developing basins – and we look forward to deepening our relationship with them through Whiptail,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

Whiptail is TechnipFMC’s most recent award from ExxonMobil Guyana, where the company has been awarded subsea production system contracts since the first contract award in 2017 for Liza Phase 1.

Earlier in April, the Italian offshore energy services firm Saipem received authorization to proceed with the execution of works for Whiptail oilfield development.

Saipem’s scope of work entails the detailed Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of a subsea production facility, and the company said it will use its FDS2 vessels, Castorone and Constellation, for the offshore installation.

ExxonMobil also awarded a contract to SBM Offshore to construct and install the Jaguar FPSO for the Whiptail project.

The FPSO will be designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, and will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day with water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

The unit will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,630 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

ExxonMobil Guyana is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek block, Hess Guyana Exploration holds a 30% interest, with CNOOC Petroleum Guyana in charge of the remaining 25% interest.

Related News

(Credit: PGS)

PGS Secures 3D Contract in South Atlantic

Marine seismic data company PGS has received a letter of award for a large 3D contract offshore South Atlantic margin from…

(Credit: Bekaert)

Bekaert Joins Tailwind Floating Wind Moorings Innovation Project

Belgium-based offshore mooring systems specialist Bekaert has joined the Tailwind project, which aims to develop advanced…

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Lands Transport and Installation Job Offshore West Africa

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has been awarded a contract for a construction transport and installation project…

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Acteon Acquired by Private Equity Investors with New CEO in Charge

Acteon Group, the international offshore energy infrastructure services business, has been acquired by private equity investors…

Two towheads departing the Port of Nigg (Credit: GEG)

GEG Wraps Up Subsea7 Fabrication Scope for Aker BP’s Valhall PWP - Fenris Field

Global Energy Group (GEG) has completed the fabrication of two towheads at the Port of Nigg on behalf of Subsea7, for the…

(Credit: Ocean Installer)

Equinor Contracts Ocean Installer for Gas Field Work Offshore Norway

Ocean Installer has secured a new Subsea Line Modification (SLM) project award from Equinor on Åsgard A floating storage and offloading vessel (FPSO)…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news