HII Sells Over 700 REMUS Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles

HII, America’s largest shipbuilder and all-domain technologies and solutions provider, has sold more than 700 REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to customers globally.

The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and electronic warfare. These autonomous systems can operate independently or be teamed with crewed platforms — such as Virginia-class nuclear submarines — expanding operational reach while reducing detection risk and personnel exposure.

More than 700 REMUS UUVs have been sold in over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members.

Over 90% of the vehicles delivered in the past 23 years remain operational, demonstrating the platform’s durability and adaptability to evolving technologies.

HII is currently manufacturing small uncrewed undersea vehicles (SUUVs) for the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish System program. The contract, potentially growing to 200 vehicles over five years, is valued at more than $347 million. Based on the REMUS 300, the Lionfish System is a highly portable SUUV with open architecture, and modular payload options. In early 2022, REMUS 300 was the first Defense Innovation Unit competitive selection to transition to a program of record, selected as the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish next-generation SUUV.

REMUS UUVs have been deployed in diverse operational environments, including mine clearance in the Persian Gulf, NATO exercises in the North Sea, and undersea surveillance in the Indo-Pacific. With advanced sonar and sensor technologies, these systems enhance situational awareness and provide naval forces with a tactical edge in contested environments.

In mine countermeasures missions, REMUS is instrumental in ensuring safe passage for naval and commercial vessels. The U.S. Navy has deployed REMUS in strategic waterways, including the Persian Gulf, the Baltic and Black Seas, while NATO allies have used the platform in joint exercises across the Mediterranean, the North Sea, and above the Arctic Circle.

“HII’s investment in advanced undersea autonomy is yielding promising returns, most notably in demonstrating to our customers how this technology can be integrated to support their evolving and critical mission needs,” HII President and CEO Chris Kastner said. “From mine countermeasures to anti-submarine warfare, REMUS continues to safeguard strategic waterways and enhance maritime security for the U.S. and its allies. The platform’s longevity and adaptability reflect HII’s dedication to providing reliable, cutting-edge solutions for global partners.”





