Marport Launches New Pro NX Sensor Platform

© Marport

© Marport

Marport, a leader in catch control and net monitoring technology for commercial fishing, has unveiled its new Marport Pro NX sensor platform. This line of sensors delivers improved performance, usability, and data accuracy for commercial trawling operations. The Marport Pro NX platform includes a suite of upgraded sensors—door, net, speed, seine, and catch sensors—designed to provide more precise and reliable trawl data directly to the helm.

At the core of the Pro NX line is a new sensor design, which is now more compact, programmable and field-efficient. Catch Pro NX housings now feature a quick-release mechanism that allows the sensor to be removed from its housing for charging, while the housing itself remains secured to the net. 

In addition:

  • Catch Pro NX sensors now offer double the battery life compared to previous models, extending operational use and reducing recharge frequency.
  • All Pro NX sensors are fully compatible with Marport’s Dock Charger, which can simultaneously charge up to four sensors, while also supporting real-time monitoring, configuration, and software updates during charging.

Marport has begun shipping new Pro NX sensors listed below:

  • Catch Pro NX: A cost-effective catch sensor for monitoring fish volume inside the codend. It offers dual-frequency support and SCALA software compatibility, but does not include echogram visualization. It’s a lightweight alternative to the Catch Explorer.
  • Catch Explorer Pro NX: A high-performance sensor that provides real-time data on trawl status, depth, temperature, and net movement (pitch and roll), along with echogram imaging to visually monitor fish inside the net.
  • Catch Navigator Pro NX: Marport’s highest-resolution net sounder designed for placement in the trawl tunnel. It helps optimize catch volume, prevent overfilling, and monitor both environmental and trawl parameters.
  • Trawl Navigator Pro NX and Trawl Explorer Pro NX feature the improved echogram resolution plus a newly designed hydrodynamic housings that are more suitable for tunnel installation.
  • Door Spread Sensor and Door Explorer Pro NX feature a newly designed housing which is easier to install in the pocket and more robust to withstand shock and vibration.

Later in 2025 and into 2026, Marport will expand the Pro NX lineup with these additional sensors:

  • Seine Sensor Pro NX
  • Flow Sensor Pro NX

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
