TGS Gets Shallow-Water OBN Job off Trinidad

Norwegian seismic firm TGS has secured a shallow-water ocean bottom node (OBN) acquisition contract offshore Trinidad.

The 3D baseline contract is scheduled to begin in early third quarter of 2025.

The total duration of the survey is approximately 80 days.

"Our OBN technology continues to be the preferred choice of the industry and exposes TGS to clients’ production budgets and asset optimization initiatives. We are pleased to secure this new 3D shallow water OBN contract,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.