 
New Wave Media

January 25, 2022

Shearwater, Equinor, Lundin, Vår Energi Working on Marine Vibroseis Tech for Seismic Surveys

File Image: Shearwater GeoServices

File Image: Shearwater GeoServices

Marine seismic services company Shearwater GeoServices and the Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor are extending their seismic tech collaboration to include Vår Energi and Lundin Energy Norway to accelerate the development and commercialization of what they say is sustainable marine vibratory source technology to minimize environmental footprint and enhance data quality from seismic data acquisition.

This industry project builds on the existing technology cooperation between Shearwater, Equinor and the Norwegian Research Council, with Vår Energi and Lundin Energy Norway now joining and ensuring funding and commitment for the multi-year development, Shearwater said.

"The joint ambition is to acquire better quality seismic data, faster and with low sound energy by harvesting the untapped potential of marine vibratory sources,” said Massimo Virgilio, CTO of Shearwater GeoServices. “We are investing in this technology as a solution for the energy  transition enabling monitoring of carbon storage and efficient  exploration and production of energy.” 

Geophysical subsurface imaging uses sound energy to generate reflections from geological formations below the ocean floor.  By selecting only the necessary sound frequencies and emitting gradually over time and space,  marine vibroseis potentially allows optimal signal strength and direction towards subsurface targets, enabling surveys to be shorted in duration and with low sound emissions, Shearwater said.

Nick Ashton, Equinor VP Subsurface Solutions Technology Development said:"Equinor has supported this development for several years already, as we believe this new source technology has potential to reduce the environmental impact of marine seismic surveys further and to increase survey efficiency. With better control of the frequency, phase, and amplitude of the emitted signal, the new source should also provide an improvement  in data quality.”

Vidar Danielsen, Head of Geophysical Operations at Lundin Energy Norway, explains: "Lundin Energy Norway entered into this project to support the development of a seismic marine vibrator source with a less environmental impact than today’s conventional sources.

 This technology allows tuning of the signal direction and also the combination of several vibroseis sources to reduce the time a survey takes to acquire, in other words, acquiring a seismic survey faster and more efficiently. The new source may also be used in environmentally  restricted areas, where the reduced sound emission levels are favored."

According to R&D Manager Gjertrud Halset at Vår Energi, the project could be a game-changer: "This project fits our R&D strategy and falls into the top-priority technology gaps and challenges we have identified. The project also matches our plans for becoming the leading ESG company on the Norwegian  Continental shelf. Replacing traditional technology would revolutionize  the seismic survey process and strengthen our sustainability  performance.”

Related News

Illustration - Credit Alexandr Mitiuc/AdobeStock

Huge Potential for Tidal Energy, Bureau Veritas

Classification society and testing, inspection and certification services firm Bureau Veritas has welcomed the UK government’s…

Credit: willtu/AdobeStock

How to Prevent Mass Extinction in the Ocean Using AI, Robots and 3D Printers

The ocean is the most defining physical feature of Earth, covering 71% of the surface of this planet. It is home to incredible biodiversity…

Credit: Oceaneering/Youtube (Screenshot)

OE’s 2021 Top of the Festive YouTube Video Pops

No year is the same without the annual corporate festive YouTube videos. And while the pandemic is yet again trying to do…

Credit: Oceaneering

Oceaneering, BP Remotely Pilot ROV in UK from Shore in Norway

Subsea services company Oceaneering has said it has successfully completed the first onshore remote piloting of a remotely…

Research & Development Manager in Vår Energi, Gjertrud Halset.

Vår Energi, Partners Team Up to Reduce Environmental Impact of Seismic Surveys

Vår Energi, the largest independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf, has said it has entered…

A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) sails in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast, Dec. 12, during exercise Digital Horizon. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

NAVCENT Launches Saildrone in Gulf of Aqaba for Exercise Digital Horizon

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began operationally testing a new unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Gulf of Aqaba, Dec.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

PMI Industries, Inc.

PMI is a worldwide supplier of custom cable systems, cable hardware and protection devices for marine cable applications. We provide a vital link to optimum cable management productivity by applying the latest cable stress management technologies. From Engineering to Fabrication thru in-house custom testing…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

ROV Pilots Design Newest ROV

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news