 
New Wave Media

November 18, 2020

Shell, Ocean Infinity on Uncrewed Seep Hunting Mission

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Oil and gas giant Shell has teamed up with offshore robotic ship operator Ocean Infinity to combine expertise and assets to execute multiclient seep hunter projects.

"The combination of Shell’s specialist seep hunting expertise and Ocean Infinity’s ‘Armada’ fleet of robotic ships, will provide effective location targeting and wide-scale coverage. In turn, this will culminate in more reliable results, improving the focus of exploration work with fewer risks and environmental impacts," Ocean Infinity said Wednesday.

Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet, which will become operational next year, will be equipped with autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) offering deep-water coverage on a large scale.

The Armada will initially add 15 marine robots to Ocean Infinity’s current fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV).

Each unmanned surface robot will be able to serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters. These robot ships will be capable of remotely deploying a wide range of the latest sensors as well as AUVs and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) for visual and acoustic data acquisition.

Commenting on the deal with Shell, Katya Krylova, VP Business Development Oil & Gas Exploration Services, Ocean Infinity said: "Historically the most fruitful and successful collaborations are formed during the most challenging times. Ocean Infinity is very excited to begin our new multiclient data chapter, and we are especially delighted to commence this endeavour with Shell."

“The deployment of the Armada fleet will mark a major technological advance in the industry and redefine traditional ways of working. Refining our ability to conduct tasks such as seep hunting using uncrewed technology opens up possibilities in so many other areas; the experience gained as a result of this collaboration could prove transferable to other offshore tasks such as carbon capture storage (CCS) monitoring”, she added.

Related News

© Pongbop / Adobe Stock

OTC 2021 Postponed

One of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry will be postponed next year…

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Recently  the United States Navy  and NOAA signed an agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

Image Courtesy De Maas.

Aquaculture: Inside the De Maas’ Offshore Fish Farm

As attention increasingly turns to ocean health and sustainability, an innovative new fish farm solution was deployed earlier…

Figure 5: Drill Centre and Flowlines

Kraken Robotics Wraps Third OceanVision Survey Campaign

Canadia subsea robotic company Kraken Robotics has completed its third offshore data acquisition and technology demonstration…

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThC_ZnXMnBA

VIDEO: Dive Completes Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries

Kraken Robotics reports that Quincy, Mass.-based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of a Large Displacement…

Recovery of Autosub 6000 following BioCam dive. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined

A project to address the twin challenge of covering large areas of seabed at high resolution, while also processing the gathered…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

IV Offshore

IV Offshore is a specialist recruitment business dedicated to sourcing experienced professionals for the global offshore energy industry, with sector specialism across Drilling & Executive, ROV & Subsea, and Heavy Lifting & Maintenance. We also offer unique software…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news